Marley Penland
Age: 7
School: Cody Elementary
Parents/guardians: John Penland and Angie Penland
Why was student nominated? "Marley is a kind-hearted, helpful and empathetic person," said teacher Kasey Lucke. "She tries to do her best on every challenge and task, and has grown so much already this year. She is new to Cody this year, but fits in so well with her great attitude and ability to get along with anyone."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "Miss Mikaela used to give me things at preschool. Mrs. Lucke gave me a card and I liked it. She also brought me a Booker Bear teddy bear when I couldn’t go to the pizza party."
What is your favorite thing about school? "I like ST Math and I am learning more about the challenges and more math."
What are you most proud of? "All of my work because I’m learning how to read more."