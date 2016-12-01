Mary Jacobsen
AGE: 17
SCHOOL: Assumption High School
PARENTS: John and Tracey Jacobsen
WHY WAS STUDENT NOMINATED: "Mary always has a smile; is respectful in class to both teachers and students," says Mother Susan Rueve. "Mary is quiet and may often go unnoticed because of it. I have seen her at Tuesday morning Masses, and Holy hours and she lives a very humble existence; a model of goodness and Catholic Christian morals."
WHAT IS STUDENT MOST PROUD OF: "I am most proud of having the honor of being drill sergeant during our marching band season this year. I am glad I got the chance to develop my leadership skills by aiding in our practices for our marching band performances." Jan Luton said, "Mary volunteered to come in and read the morning prayer for the whole school. She just gave of herself — no extra credit, points, reward, certificate or money. She just gave her time and talent for the benefit of Assumption."
WHAT MAKES HER HAPPY: "Completing a painting or short story that I have been working on for a long period of time makes me happy. I like creating things, and seeing the finished product brings me a lot of joy."
WHAT TEACHER INSPIRED HER? "My band teacher, Mrs. Erin Mahr, has inspired me because she works extremely hard at what she does, and she never gives up. She constantly strives for success and achievement for both her and her students."
WHAT IS HER REACTION TO THIS HONOR? "My reaction to this honor is complete and utter jubilation, and I am extremely honored to have been nominated for this wonderful honor. I am very grateful and excited to have been chosen for this.