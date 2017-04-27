McKenzie Housenga
Age: 11
School: Mark Twain Elementary School
Parents: Cristin and Nathan Housenga
Why was student nominated? "I have always enjoyed having McKenzie in classroom," said Mr. Walston, fifth-grade teacher. "She is kind, respectful, and always has a smile on her face. McKenzie is an extremely hard worker, and always tries her best to do quality work and to reach her goals. I know she will be a great success at Bettendorf Middle School next year."
What are you most proud of? "I am proud that I’m doing band and orchestra at Mark Twain. It’s a lot of work, but feels good to play an instrument and be involved with my school."
What makes you happy? "I am happy when I’m learning new things at school and when I get to be with family and friends."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mr. Walston, my fifth-grade teacher, has inspired me. He teaches us to be kind to everyone. Mr. Walston also helps us learn things even when they are hard for us. He will work with us out in the hallway to make sure we understand what he’s teaching."