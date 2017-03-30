Miguel Mendoza
Age: 9
School: Grant Wood
Parents: Sergio and Charlene Mendoza
Why was student nominated? "I nominated Miguel as student of the week because he is a hard worker," said teacher Dana Nichols. "Even though he is new to our school he gets along with everyone and is very helpful to others. He consistently shows perseverance when faced with certain challenges. He doesn’t give up."
What are you most proud of? "I am proud that I am good at math."
What makes you happy? "Playing basketball and football."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mrs. Nichols inspires me because she makes me work hard."
What is your reaction to honor? "Happy!"