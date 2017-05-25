Nick McGee
Age: 10
School: Neil Armstrong Elementary
Parent: Letisha Gower
Why was student nominated? "Nick has done a great job of having a positive attitude and making great decisions," says principal David Hlas.
What are you most proud of? Nick is most proud of the progress he has made since the beginning of the school year.
What makes you happy? Nick is excited that he gets to be in the newspaper!
What person has inspired you and why? Nick is inspired by Miss Wilkerson because she is so nice and praises him when he does well.
What is your reaction to this honor? Nick feels proud because he didn’t know he could get a reward for making good choices.