Quique Riojas Berazaluce
AGE: 14
SCHOOL: Pleasant Valley Junior High
PARENTS: Enrique Riojas Guajardo and Cecilia Berazaluce Decanini
WHY WAS STUDENT NOMINATED? Dean of Students Jason Jones says "Quique is an asset to Pleasant Valley Junior High every day he is here. He enriches the experience of other students and staff with his kindness and overall positive approach to school. He works tremendously hard in the classroom and recently organized a fundraiser to help several organizations. We are proud to nominate such a deserving student."
WHAT ARE YOU MOST PROUD OF? "I am proud of getting this far in life and the achievements I have accomplished so far. I am proud of being me and how I have helped others."
WHAT MAKES YOU HAPPY? "My parents, the day-to-day situations and music help make me happy. It is circumstances like reading a book, being outside on a cloudy day, watching a movie in the middle of the night, or going to the beach that give me joy every day."
WHAT TEACHER HAS INSPIRED YOU AND WHY? "There are so many teachers who have inspired me that I cannot name them all. I appreciate all of my teachers and especially Mrs. Small who helped me with her kind words, constructive criticism and motivated me to do more than what was expected."
WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO THE HONOR? "The most immediate reaction to the honor was shock. This has been one the most pleasant surprises I’ve had all year. Although I didn’t see it coming, I am just very grateful and excited."