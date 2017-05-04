Reece Schrader
Grade: 5
School: Paul Norton Elementary
Parents: Chad and Christy Schrader
Why was student nominated? "Reece Schrader is such a good role model for others to follow," said her teacher, Mrs. Kathy Pickett. "She is kind, caring and polite to everyone. She usually begins the day by asking how my previous evening/weekend was – that’s the kind of student she is; always thinking of others. Reece is unfailingly cheerful and always willing to help anyone who needs it. She has an amazing work ethic and always completes her tasks to the best of her ability. We are so very fortunate to have a student like Reece at Paul Norton."
What are you most proud of? "I am proud of receiving the Armor Award, which is a monthly award for a student that has been showing active listening, respect, manners, organization and responsibility. I also am pleased to be asked by our kindergarten teachers to help with the students."
What makes you happy? "I am happy when I am with my family and friends, cooking, and when I am doing art work, sports and music."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "My fourth-grade teacher, Mrs. Chitty, inspired me because she was so loving with her students and helpful when needing help with math or reading."