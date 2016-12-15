Name: Shayla Richard
Age: 17
School: Pleasant Valley High School
Parents: Charlotte & John Richard
WHY WAS STUDENT NOMINATED: "Shayla does a great job in my math class. She is always willing to help others in class when they are confused," says math teacher Nikki Pitcher. "A new student joined our class within the last few weeks and Shayla has been so great with him, making him feel welcome and comfortable and working with him to get caught up on the material he has missed. She struggled with this math class last year, and this year she is excelling. Her hard work is paying off, and I know the students appreciate her willingness to give up her own work time to help them with their questions. No matter the setbacks she experiences outside of class, she always comes into class with a positive attitude and a smile."
WHAT IS STUDENT MOST PROUD OF? "I’m most proud of my ability to make friends."
WHAT MAKES STUDENT HAPPY? "Seeing my nephews and theatre makes me happy."
WHAT TEACHER INSPIRED YOU? "My teacher, Mr. Myatt, inspires me to try out for theater."
WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO THIS HONOR? "I was surprised that I was nominated."