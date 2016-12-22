Susan Teague
AGE: 10
SCHOOL: Mark Twain Elementary School
PARENTS: Wendy Teague and Jeffrey Teague
WHY WAS THE STUDENT NOMINATED: “Susan is a student I can always count on at Mark Twain. She is consistently respectful to all staff and students. She always works diligently on any task she is given and completes all of her work with her 100 percent best effort," says fifth-grade teacher Samantha Zahner. "I know that she is going to go far in life and she can always bring a smile to anyone's face."
WHAT MAKES STUDENT PROUD: "I am most proud of my circle of friends at Mark Twain. We are always there for each other, no matter what. We also have fun together. I’m proud of how well I’m doing in band. I play the clarinet."
WHAT MAKES STUDENT HAPPY: "When I paint I feel happy because I can show how I feel. Then I get to create paintings that make me happy and I can hang them around my room."
WHAT TEACHER HAS INSPIRED YOU? "My music teacher, Mrs. Pratt, has inspired me. She helped me learn music and to try my hardest. Because of Mrs. Pratt, I decided to try band and I love it!"
WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO THIS HONOR? "I’m really excited because I’ve never been chosen for anything like this before. I’m also kind of shocked because I didn’t think I would ever get picked for this."