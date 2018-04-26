Tanisha Nanisetty
Age: 14
School: Pleasant Valley Junior High
Parents: Venkat and Santhoshi Nanisetty
Why was student nominated? “Tanisha is awesome to have at PVJH. She is always smiling and treating others kindly. Most recently her hard work paid off when her robotics team qualified for the World Championships," said Michelle Johns, administrative assistant. "She also volunteers to teach less privileged students about robotics. She goes above and beyond as a model for good behavior and will try any opportunity to extend learning.”
What are you most proud of? "I am proud of myself for trying my best at school and to be able to get the opportunity to be doing this. I am also proud of being able to impact other children and teach them about STEM and robotics."
What makes you happy? "Being around my dog, family and friends makes me happy."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "A teacher that has impacted me the most is probably my Spanish teacher, Mrs. Ward. She has done so much for me and has impacted me a lot, because along with teaching, she has also traveled the world."
What is your reaction to honor? "I was surprised and grateful that my hard work has paid off."