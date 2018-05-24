Xavier Vesey
Age: 9
School: Neil Armstrong Elementary
Parents: Jerry Vesey and Ayola Vesey
Why was student nominated? "As a new student to Armstrong this year, Xavier has transitioned so well to being an Armstrong Astro," said school counselor Danielle Breier and third-grade teacher Erika Dvorak. "He is truly a role model to all kids in his class. He participates and is always doing the right thing. More than that, Xavier is an amazing friend. He protects his friends and makes sure that they feel good about themselves."
What are you most proud of? "When my friends get to 100 percent in ST Math I'm proud of them. For myself, I'm proud when I achieve my goals."
What makes you happy? "When my sister and me have fun together at our house and when we play a card game or a family game."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "Ms. Breier (School Counselor), Ms. Dvorak (3rd Grade Classroom Teacher), Mrs. Dillon (3rd Grade Teacher), Mrs. Frye (Academic Interventionist) and Ms. Gould (Teacher Librarian). Mrs. Frye and Ms. Gould teach me new words. Mrs. Dillon always takes good care of us and makes sure we learn when we go to her. Ms. Dvorak helps me learning math, science, and social studies and Ms. Breier teaches me how to be a good friend and help others."
What is your reaction to honor? I feel really good about it and I'm really proud!