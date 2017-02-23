Ali Ramos
Age: 10
School: Grant Wood Elementary
Parents: Kristy Ramos, Rudy Ramos Jr.
Why was student nominated? "I nominated Ali as Student of the Week because she is an all-star student," said Kalli Schamberger, fifth-grade teacher. "Every day I can count on her to try her best all while showing RCRS (Respectful, Caring, Responsible, Safe) 100 percent of the time. She also gets her work done even when it is difficult. And most importantly, Ali is a great friend to all of her peers."
What are you proud of? "Taking care of myself with my diabetes."
What makes you happy? "Friends."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mrs. Osborne for teaching us about how we’re going to grow up."
What is your reaction to this honor? "Happy!"