Nearly a dozen children gathered around a blueprint at the Bettendorf Community Center Saturday, assessing their task of making a construction-related project with three types of materials: 100 blocks, a piece of aluminum foil and a line of string.
The children had 45 minutes to construct their project during the Block Kids Building Contest, sponsored by Quad-City Chapter No. 50 of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC).
Event organizer Mary Buczek said the contest has been in existence since the 1970s.
“What the kids build is up to their imagination. The goal is to promote the construction industry, creativity and interest in future careers,” Buczek said. “And of course, they’re all wearing hard hats because it’s a safe work environment."
Olivia Ulenhkamp, 6, of Park View, built a Christmas tree with her supplies.
“I make a lot of LEGO sets at home. I’ve built at least 15. A lot of Disney castles,” she said.
Brother-sister duo Alec and Erin Bull of Moline both build solar-powered designs.
“When I was coming here I saw the power plant and I thought about pollution and fossil fuels," said Alec Bull, 11. "I thought it would be good to build a solar-powered house."
He used the foil to depict solar panels for the roof.
His sister, Erin, 9, used her items to make for a solar-powered wind turbine.
“I watch construction shows and see wind turbines. When the sun is out, it will spin,” she said.
Another brother-sister pair, John and Kate Tepen, worked side by side.
“I made a tower people work in,” said Kate, 5.
“I made a crane that can lift pipes,” said John, 6. “At home, my sister steals my LEGOs. We build sets and later break them to make our own stuff. I like to make spaceships,” he said.
Their parents, David and Beth Tepen, watched while their kids worked.
“John takes recyclables out of the recycle can and builds things. He’ll use cans, egg cartons and boxes,” David Tepen said.
“We have no tape in the house,” added Beth Tepen.
Andrew Iverson of Riverdale brought his daughter Anya, 7, to the contest. She built a fruit stand.
“I’m an architect and Anya loves to build things," Andrew Iverson said. "It’s a good chance for her to get out and speak to adults, too.”
The kids were interviewed by four judges while they worked, and were scored on originality, attention to detail, use of provided materials, oral presentation, enthusiasm and reason for participation.
The first place winner was Erin Bull, a fourth-grade student, who built the solar-powered wind turbine. She received $100, and her project will advance to the regional competition in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The second place winner was Alec Bull, a sixth-grade student, who created the solar-powered house design. He received $75.
Third place was awarded to Blake Donahue, Grade 4, of Park View, who built a crane. Blake received $50.