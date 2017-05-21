Students at Hoover Elementary School recently completed a "Coins for Cancer" fundraiser to support kids receiving cancer treatment at the University of Iowa Stead Children's Hospital.
Over a two-week period, students brought in more than 440 pounds of coins amounting to $2,510. The grade levels competed against each other, with the grade making the heaviest donation receiving a pizza party from Happy Joe’s.
The event was sponsored by the Bettendorf Optimist Club.
“Our focus is to provide care and support to these children and their families,” according to a news release from Bettendorf Optimist members Jeff Johannsen, Hoover principal, and Dave Phillips, past immediate governor, Iowa District.
Optimist clubs throughout the world undertake service and fund raising activities to enhance the lives of youth in their respective communities.