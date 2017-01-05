As children played in the piles of confetti that had rained down on them just minutes earlier at the Family Museum in Bettendorf, they had no idea just how many people it took to put on an event like the Dec. 31 Noon Year’s Eve.
Their smiles and giggles, however, were enough appreciation for the staffers, volunteers and entertainers who made this popular event, which drew nearly 1,500 people, happen for the ninth year.
Jared Kannenberg, a museum educator, handed out safety goggles to kids and their parents at the entrance to the museum’s ThinkShop, where creativity reigns at child-sized workbenches.
“There are no rules here other than safety rules,” Kannenberg smiled after the ThinkShop closed for the morning. “It’s anything that engages children and their parents.”
Latasia Green, 7, proudly carried around her creation, a detailed miniature wrestling ring that she had crafted as a gift to her father. Accompanying her was her grandfather, Jerome Green, of Moline.
“We like wrestling,” she said.
Aden Baldridge, 12, of Hampton, Illinois, created a wood box “to put stuff in.” The box was covered with colorful duct tape to hide the nails.
“I like to go here and build things,” he said.
Other creators at the ThinkShop were Macy McCurdy, 6½, and her friend Grace Bergeson, 7, who made objects from blocks of wood and decorated them with ribboned roses. Macy called her creation a “thingamajig.” Macy’s mom and dad, Julie and Todd McCurdy of Moline, brought the girls to the museum. The McCurdys are members and frequent visitors, Julie said.
A line formed at the table where children decorated gold paper crowns with stick-on “jewels.” Assisting them were Pleasant Valley High School sophomores Haleema Waheed and Susan Anil. Haleema is president of the volunteer club at the high school, and Susan is vice president.
“Volunteering is really great,” Haleema said. “It gives you a sense of leadership. You interact with other people and get a sense of what is going on in the community.”
There were other PV students who volunteered for the event, including Aisling McDowell, who has been on the volunteer roster since fall, and Noah Decker and Reece Spangler, who helped children make confetti wands.
“It’s fun,” Noah said. “One person told us thanks for volunteering.”
Stephanie DeLacy, volunteer and Play Pal coordinator for the museum, estimated at least 25 volunteers worked the Noon Year’s Eve event, while another five to 10 helped before the event with tasks such as blowing up balloons and shredding confetti.
The museum has a roster of about 225 volunteers in all.
“We wouldn’t be able to do half of what we do without them,” she said.
Among the volunteers were employees of Ascentra Credit Union, in its second year of sponsoring the event.
The Ascentra crew handed out Happy New Year glasses with flashing lights and took photos of parents and children using a special backdrop.
“We are family-oriented,” said Jennifer Naeve, chief marketing officer at Ascentra. “This is a perfect event to celebrate kids.”
As the minutes counted down toward noon, the Myers Brothers band — Logan and Kellen — entertained with rocking music that kept the crowd dancing, including 7-year-old Gavin Raney of Montgomery, Illinois, waiting for noon with his mother, Jessica. The Raneys were in town visiting family for the holidays.
Deftly merging kid favorites like “Wheels on the Bus” and “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” with the music of Stevie Wonder and Billy Preston, the band kept the energy high. When the noon hour struck, balloons and confetti drifted down on the crowd amid a rocking version of “Auld Lang Syne.”
Then, it was over for another year as volunteers moved in to help with the cleanup. Museum director Kim Kidwell said new features are added to the event each year. The confetti cannons were definitely a big hit.