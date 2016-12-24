On Christmas Eve my family scurries to get ready for bed. After we all get ready we bake cookies and then, we get the reindeer food ready to go outside. We put sparkles in the food! Then we go outside in our pj's and we sprinkle reindeer food all over the driveway. We all go in and get in our beds and go to bed as quick as a wink so Santa can come. When we get up me, my sister and brother go into my Mom and Dad's room. We can not peek at the Christmas tree. We can not peek at the Christmas tree. After a little bit we go out in the living room to eat breakfast. Then we sit on the couches and say some prayers. When we are done we open presents. We turn on Christmas music while we are eating and while we are opening presents.