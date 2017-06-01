Recalling memories from their years together, and reflecting on what the future may bring post-high school, the Class of 2017 from Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley high schools celebrated their final moments as high school students on Sunday. Here's a taste of what they had to say:
"Once we graduate we'll think of our lives as teens, and think of our friends, and we might be excited, or we might be totally scared. But we'll be OK." -- Cassandra Berta, Pleasant Valley
"(Thanks) for surviving four years with me and proving that 2017 is the greatest class ever." -- Jarrin Flores, Pleasant Valley
"No longer are we high school seniors, now we are graduates." -- Alexander Packard, Bettendorf
"Iowa has more pigs than people, you know. We, like Wilbur, find the world to be an unpredictable and sometimes scary place." -- Julia Krist, Bettendorf, referring to Wilbur, the pig in "Charlotte's Web."