When I think of the holiday season I think of: joy, Santa, family, presents and baking cookies and milk for Santa. When it is Christmas Eve and Santa has already put presents under the tree, me and my brother wake up and go upstairs to my mom and dad's room and we jump up and down so they wake up. Then, we go downstairs and we eat breakfast and laugh and talk. We have this for breakfast: rolls, mashed potatoes, chicken and gravy. Then we open presents from under the tree and we play until it is 10:00 o'clock. I have a great Christmas!