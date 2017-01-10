Sample classic child-friendly foods created with a gourmet twist at the Family Museum's fundraiser March 4.
"The Kids' Table: A Grown-Up Helping," will feature food prepared by local chefs and businesses, and will raise money for the Family Museum Foundation.
The night, which is for adults age 21 or older, includes games and entertainment, and food and drinks provided by Barrel House, Bettendorf Hy-Vee Chef Nicolette Petty, Carousel of Delights, Chestnut Street Inn, Cookies by Design, Culver’s of Bettendorf, Famous Dave’s BBQ, Granite City, Happy Joe’s, Popcorn Charlie and Company and Static Melt.
Tickets cost $50 and are on sale beginning Jan. 16 at the Family Museum or online at FamilyMuseum.org/KidsTable.