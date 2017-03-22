The Sea Chanters, the official chorus for the United States Navy from Washington, D.C., will present a free concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, 2017 at Bettendorf High School’s Performing Arts Center.
The 20 voice chorus, accompanied by a three piece rhythm section, will perform a variety of styles ranging from patriotic selections to Broadway showstoppers.
The concert is free, but tickets are required. Free general admission tickets are available by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to Navy Band Sea Chanters Concert, 3333 18th St., Bettendorf, Iowa 52722.
Tickets are also available beginning March 27 at the Bettendorf High School Main Office. Any unclaimed seats will be available to non-ticket holders prior to concert time.
For more information, call 563-332-7001.
This special performance by the Navy’s official chorus is part of the Navy Band Sea Chanters’ national tour. The Sea Chanters perform frequently at the White House, the Vice President’s house, and for dignitaries at Washington embassies.