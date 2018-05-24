Bettendorf's Darien Porter sits on the track after falling at the finish line after the Class 4A boys 400 meters during the first day of the high school boys and girls state track meet held at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. He finished second with a time of 47.99.
Pleasant Valley's Sam Hanna throws the shot put 51 feet one and a quarter inches, Friday, May 18, 2018, during the second day of the high school boys and girls state track championships held at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Darien Porter sits on the track after falling at the finish line after the Class 4A boys 400 meters during the first day of the high school boys and girls state track meet held at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. He finished second with a time of 47.99.
Pleasant Valley's Sam Hanna throws the shot put 51 feet one and a quarter inches, Friday, May 18, 2018, during the second day of the high school boys and girls state track championships held at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.