This new listing in the popular Deerbrook Heights subdivision offers plenty of amenities for family living. It's on a cul-de-sac, and the neighborhood association includes access to swimming pools and tennis courts. The 3,900-square-foot home was built in 1994, but has updated with hardwood floors, a modern kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Entertaining with ease on the patio or in the landscaped and fenced yard.
4035 Treeline Drive
Bettendorf
List price: $445,000
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3.5
Square footage: 3,905
Lot size: .32 acres
Agent: Joe Lindsay, joelindsay.ruhlhomes.com