Looking for a roomy home in the Pleasant Valley Community School District? This sunny ranch is south-facing, with curb appeal from a custom stone patio and attractive landscaping. Inside, the first-floor master bedroom has a walk-in closet with access to the laundry room. The kitchen has a walk-in pantry and a dry bar with a beverage fridge. High ceilings make the finished basement a comfortable spot for a rec room, two additional bedrooms and a 3/4 bath, along with room for storage.
5122 S. Richmond Circle
Bettendorf
Price: $420,000
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3
Square footage: 1,719
Agent: Brent Scogland, brentscogland.ruhlhomes.com