This appealing home beckons to you from the front porch. Once inside, the open floor plan moves easily through a kitchen, dining room and living room. There are three bedrooms upstairs — the master has an en-suite three-quarter bath and walk-in closet, and downstairs, in the walk-out basement, you'll find a family room with a gas fireplace and bath with a jetted tub. The home is a short distance from Duck Creek Trail and is served by Bettendorf schools.
4363 Southfield Place
Bettendorf
Price: $269,900
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3.5
Square footage: 1,964
Lot size: .23 acres
Agent: Rich Bassford, RE/MAX Elite Homes, 309-292-3681