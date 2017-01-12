This comfortable home in the St. Andrew's Addition subdivision added a "pending" sign to its yard at press time. Built in 1999, the home has been meticulously maintained, with attractive updates such as hand-scraped walnut floors, new lighting and fresh paint. Its soon-to-be owners will enjoy the home's livability — an open kitchen/family room with counter seating and a breakfast nook, four spacious bedrooms and two full baths, one with a jetted tub, and finished basement rec room with space for a game room or office.
2717 Heather Glen Circle
Bettendorf
Price: $334,900
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2.5
Square footage: 2,330
Lot square footage: 12,728
Agent: Linda Hoffman, lindahoffman.ruhlhomes.com
Video tour: youtube.com/watch?v=6Yc-b4VPZPE