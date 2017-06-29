This fantastic raised two-story home on Pleasant Harbor is a one-owner house, quality-built in 2001 and lovingly maintained. The main floor features a kitchen, open dining and living room with a 10-foot ceiling and gas-start wood-burning fireplace. Enjoy the outdoors with the fabulous 38 x 16-foot  deck overlooking the canal and a private 40 x 24-foot boat dock with power and self-adjusting arms to rise and fall with river levels.

3675 W. Harbor Drive

Bettendorf

  • List price: $439,000
  • Bedrooms: 4 beds
  • Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half bath
  • House size: 2,567 square feet with 0.36 acres lot
  • Listing agent: Linda Hoffman, lindahoffman.ruhlhomes.com
