Coming up

For details about the following programs and more, visit bettendorflibrary.com, email info@bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.

May 6: Tim Read, My Very Silly Monster – A Very Silly Story Time, 10 a.m.

May 8: Lecture, Israel and the Palestinians: One or Two State Solution? 6:30 p.m.

May 9: Book Discussion, “The Lost City of Z”, 7 p.m. off-site

May 13: Book Discussion, “The Roman Hat Mystery”, 9:30 a.m.

May 15: Lecture, The Middle East Refugee Crisis Today, 6:30 p.m. off-site

May 15: Emily Dickinson Poetry Discussion, 7 p.m.

May 16: Library closed for Staff In-Service, all day

May 17: Book Discussion, “Encounters at the Heart of the World”, 1 p.m.

May 17: Book Discussion, “The Sympathizer”, 7 p.m.

May 18: Concert, Greg and Rich Acoustic Duo, 1:30 p.m.

May 22: Lecture, What Is Happening in Egypt? 6:30 p.m.

May 26: Concert, Singer/Guitarist Chris Dunn, noon