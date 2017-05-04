Because our library patrons like to be helpful and we very much appreciate everything you all do, we’ve compiled a list of helpful tips.
Please do continue to bring us your generous donations. Every book, magazine, DVD, puzzle and computer game is considered for resale either in Dewey’s Café (magazines) or the twice-a-year book sale. Proceeds from these events help pay for new materials, activities and various other library needs. Do bring those items inside the library instead of pushing them through the automated book return or leaving them outside the building. Because we want to make sure that personal books coming through the book return weren’t given in error, materials received this way are held in our lost-and-found for 30 days before being processed as a donation. Items left outside often must be discarded because of exposure to the elements. Donations can be left in the area provided near Dewey’s Café. Staff is happy to provide donation receipts for tax purposes.
Do bring your overdue materials to staff instead of putting them in the book return if you are planning on checking out more items while you’re here. Overdue items or accumulated fines could block you from checkout. When using the lobby book return, items do not get checked in at this point. Give your items directly to staff when you arrive and let us know they are overdue — we can get them checked in for you while you browse so your check out experience will be a smooth one.
Do bring your library card when coming in to pick up hold items. We can do a “check out without a card” only if you are a Bettendorf card holder and only if the items you’re picking up are Bettendorf Library materials. Our Rivershare libraries policy states that the individual libraries can only check out their own materials without a card. Many times your holds come from other libraries. Also, if you come in to pick up a hold and decide you no longer want the item, please do take it to a staff person. Otherwise, without proper handling, this item will stay attached to your record as an unclaimed hold.
ILL (Interlibrary Loan) holds are materials that we get for you from outside of the Rivershare Library System. While we are most happy to be able to get items for you that wouldn’t normally be available, this process does cost the library money so please take the time and do pick them up. We charge a $1 fee for ILLs that are not picked up to help cover postage for returning the item.
When returning items through the automated drive-up return please do send items through one at a time. Putting more than one item through at a time will either cause the equipment to jam up or only one of your multiple items will get checked in and the rest could possibly be shelved without being removed from your account and it makes me feel really badly when I have to send you an overdue notice.
If you place a hold online do save yourself time by waiting until you’ve been notified that your hold is ready to pick up. Hold lists are pulled once or twice a day, so it may be 24 hours before your request is processed or longer if the item is coming from another library.
Do give materials directly to staff if they have been damaged, rather than using the book return or trying to repair the item yourself. Library staff uses professional grade supplies to mend materials. Also, if materials can’t be mended, such as liquid damage, returning them directly to staff allows us to replace the items quickly, and it keeps moisture or mold damage from spreading to other materials.
Finally, three of the biggest most important things to do…do like us on Facebook and share our events with your friends and family; do sign up to receive our eNewsletter so you never miss a program; and do keep coming in to see us. You’re why we’re here.