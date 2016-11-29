The eighth annual 'Tis the Season, the city of Bettendorf's free senior holiday celebration, will be held Sunday, Dec. 11 at Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. Doors open at 1:00 p.m. and entertainment begins at 1:30 p.m.
Seniors 60 or older are invited to enjoy holiday music, entertainment, and refreshments. Festivities will begin with greetings and opening remarks from Mayor Bob Gallagher. City Administrator Decker Ploehn will host the event and members of the City Council and city staff will serve.
Registration will be held until Dec. 9 or until event is full. To register, call 563-344-4000.