A golf cart tour of Bettendorf’s Duck Creek Recreation Trail from Palmer Hills Golf Course to Duck Creek Park will be held May 22.
The tour benefits the Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation.
Participants are allowed to operate the carts or operators will be provided. Stops will be made at several sites along the way.
The tours will be approximately two hours and will depart at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Parking for the tour will be Palmer Hills Golf Course parking lot, 2999 Middle Road. There is no fee and liquid refreshments will be provided. The tours are limited to no more than 70 people per tour. Reservations are required.
Online registrations, phone registrations, and walk-in registrations begin Tuesday, May 2. To register online, visit bettendorf.org/register. Deadline for registrations is 4 p.m. Friday, May 19 or until full.
Rain date for the event is Tuesday, May 23.
For more information call Bettendorf Parks and Recreation at 563-344-4113.