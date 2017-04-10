Friends of the Bettendorf Parks Foundation will host a vehicle "For sale by owner" event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20 and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21 in the parking lot at Faye’s Field, 2850 18th St.
The event allows owners of motorized vehicles such as cars, trucks, vans, motorcycles, boats and motor homes, including fifth wheels and other pull-behind campers, to sell their vehicles at one community-wide sale and buyers to view multiple vehicles at once.
All transactions are private between buyer and seller. Proceeds from the event will provide funding for educational and recreation programs, and special projects sponsored by the foundation.
For more information, contact Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department at 563-344-4464.