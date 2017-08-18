Bettendorf Walk and Roll will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, beginning at Devils Glen Park Shelter #2, 1101 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.
Starting at 1 p.m., the first 50 youth participants will receive free ice cream coupons. Families receive Walk and Roll participation certificates.
Participants can walk, run or ride the trails in Bettendorf beginning at 1:15 p.m. There is no registration required. A volunteer will greet participants at the start. Walk and Roll is a great opportunity for individuals of all ages who would like to enjoy spending time outdoors and a get a little exercise.
The event is sponsored by the Bettendorf Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee. The city-led committee is hosting Walk and Roll events and other similar events throughout the year to expand usage of trails in Bettendorf.
Bettendorf was recently awarded a Bronze Level Designation by the League of American Cyclists.
For more information on BBPC and other activities, visit bettendorf.org/bbpc.