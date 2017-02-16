Frozen Landing Ice Rink will close Feb. 17-24 because of unseasonably warm weather.
The rink will close for the season March 20.
Warm temperatures make it difficult to maintain safe ice conditions, Bettendorf officials said in a news release, including puddling, rippling and uneven surface conditions.
Staff are monitoring the rink's refrigeration system and ice conditions and will periodically resurface the ice during the temporary shutdown. Skaters must keep off the ice during this time so piping that contains coolant is not accidentally ruptured by skate blade.
For updates on the closure, visit bettendorf.org or call 563-549-0587.