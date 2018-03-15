Dogs may be man's best friends, but Watch D.O.G.S. hope to be a student's.
Watch D.O.G.S., or Dads of Great Students, is a national program that provides "positive male role models for the students, demonstrating by their presence that education is important; and to provide extra sets of eyes and ears to enhance school security and reduce bullying."
The program is in two Bettendorf elementary schools.
“Some of these kids do not have male role models,” said Bryan Dietsch, counselor at Grant Wood Elementary School, which is in its third year of the program.
Fathers and father-figures volunteer at least one day each school year. They work in the classroom, play at recess, and eat lunch with students, among other activities.
“So far this year, we have had 39 dads who have been at our school with 51 visits,” Dietsch said. “Our goal to have 60 dads and 80 visits. Those numbers have gone up each year as we get more engaged in school. They come three or four times per week."
The dads typically spend recess and lunch with children, Dietsch said, but also visit classrooms.
"They talk about their jobs," he said. "They find ways to help in the classrooms. They may help kids with math."
Steve Logsdon is a Watch D.O.G. at Grant Wood. He visits once or twice a month, sometimes donning the school mascot costume, a bulldog, to entertain students.
“I dance around the school for the kids,” he said. “And I go to a few different classrooms and help with things like science and math for those who might be struggling. They just love it. It is designed to give them more male presence in school and they get more one-on-one attention and that means they are able to get more confidence.”
The children love to have play ball or tag, he said.
Herbert Hoover Elementary School in Bettendorf started its Watch D.O.G.S. program last fall, according to Principal Karen Allison.
Twelve dads are involved, and the school held a March 1 recruiting event, Dads and Doughnuts, to get more on board.
“We had a huge turnout,” Allison said. “We had over 100 dads and their kids come. We have had 12 dads involved and it is great to have them involved. But I hope there will be a lot more coming in the future.
In addition to the time in the classroom, Allison said everywhere the dads go, kids follow and have fun.
“Even in the hallways, you see kids interacting with the dads, and in the cafeteria, they eat with them," Allison said. "It is to provide a positive male role model and to have a presence of men in the school.”
Dietsch said Grant Wood also has launch nights, such as a recent Dads and Kids Pizza Night, but men can also sign up in the school office any time during the school year.
The program is overseen by a “Top Dog” volunteer who coordinates scheduling and identifies opportunities.
Jeri Roland, a parent and former Marine, is a Grant Wood Top Dog.
“I just love putting a smile on their faces, but they make my day going there. They put a smile on my face,” he said. “I think it shows the kids that they know someone other than their parents who love them. They want love and attention. They just want to be loved.”