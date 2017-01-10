James Wetzel, an experimental high-energy particle physicist and 2004 Bettendorf High School graduate, has been named the 2017 Bettendorf Community Schools Foundation Visiting Science Scholar.
The program connects a scientist or mathematician with high school students interested in science, math, engineering and technology careers.
Wetzel will make a presentation to Bettendorf High School students on Friday, Jan. 27. He will perform a concert at 5:30 p.m. that night at Riverside Grill in Bettendorf, and will host a display about 3D printing at the Bettendorf Science Expo from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. The expo is a hands-on science fair for elementary and middle school students and their families at Bettendorf Middle School, 2030 Middle Road.
Wetzel is a research scientist at Iowa University and a collaborator with CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research - home to the world's largest and most powerful particle accelerator, the Large Hadron Collider, and particle physics detectors including the Compact Muon Solenoid. He teaches at Augustana College and Coe College and also serves as an instructor for the Belin-Blank Center at Iowa.
Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox
Wetzel also is CEO of OB Design Group, a company that specializes in complex 3D design and printing. One of the design group's models is now featured as a set piece on the popular CBS show, "The Big Bang Theory."