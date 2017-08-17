Film, story discussion series underway
at Bettendorf Library
The Bettendorf Public Library presents August Adaptions: From Short Story to Big Screen, at the library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Each session in the series features a screening of a film followed by a discussion of the story that inspired the film.
The film “Smoke Signals” (1998, 90 minutes, rated PG-13) will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the library, followed by a discussion of “This Is What It Means to Say Phoenix, Arizona” by Sherman Alexie at 7 p.m.
The film “Minority Report” (2002, 146 minutes, PG-13) starring Tom Cruise and directed by Stephen Spielberg will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the library. A discussion of the story by the same name by Philip K. Dick will be at 7 p.m.
Bettendorf Public Library
For details about the following programs and more, please visit bettendorflibrary.com, email info@bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.
Aug. 19: Discovery Fair, 10 a.m.
Aug. 21: Eclipse Viewing Party, noon
Aug. 23: Film: “Smoke Signals”, 1 p.m.
Aug. 23: Short Story Discussion: “This Is What It Means to say Phoenix, Arizona”, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26: Silkscreen Printer David Balluff, 11 a.m.
Aug. 30: Film: “Minority Report”, 1 p.m.
Aug. 30: Short Story Discussion: “The Minority Report”, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: Medicare Q&A with SHIIP, 9 a.m.
LeClaire Community Library
Upcoming events at the LeClaire Community Library:
Today: Teen Advisory Group, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Aug. 19: 10:30 a.m., story time in Hollyhock Park (library in case of rain.)
Aug. 23: Adult Book Club: "My Brilliant Friend" by Elena Farrante Wroblewski, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 25: Drop-In Tech Help, 2 p.m.
Sept. 2: Cooking with Chef Sheena - Lasagna Dip, 11 a.m.
Sept. 5: Storytime Kickoff, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 6: Crafternoon, 3 p.m.
Sept. 7: Mini Makers, 10:30 a.m.
Sept. 7: Tinker Lab: Button-Making, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 9: Storytime in the Park, 10:30 a.m.
Sept. 21: Teen Advisory Group, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 21: Slime Science, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 26: Junior Explorers: All About Me, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 27: Adult Book Club: "Digging to America" by Anne Tyler, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 29: Drop-In Tech Help, 2 p.m.
Sept. 30: Storytime in the Park, 10:30 a.m.