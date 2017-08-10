Rivermont Collegiate to hold ribbon cutting, open house Aug. 11
Phase one of a two-phase construction project, renovation of the old Carriage House, has been completed on the Rivermont Collegiate campus, 1821 Sunset Drive. To celebrate the project, a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by an open house, will be 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at the school.
The Carriage House will accommodate the school's new boarding program beginning this fall. Interior renovations to the building include:
- 16 beds; most are single rooms with shared bathrooms
- Two parent dorm apartments
- Student commons
- Space for a classroom
There is also an outdoor courtyard where students and visitors can relax.
Both events are open to the public.
For more information, call 563-359-1366.
Built in 1915, the Carriage House is one of three original buildings that remain on almost nine acres of the original estate.
Life Fitness Center to offer self-defense class
for women Aug. 11
Life Fitness Center will offer a self-defense class for college-bound women from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11.
The class will feature basic forms of self-defense and reinforce techniques. Participants will learn how to extend personal security concepts for use in a vehicle, on the internet and at home and/or college dorm.
The class is open to women ages 16 to 20. The cost is $45 with 20 spots available.
To register, visit apm.activecommunities.com/bettendorf/home or Life Fitness Center.
Summer fun for dogs
at Splash Landing Aug. 28
Doggy Splash will be Sunday, Aug. 27, at Splash Landing.
Dogs under 40 pounds swim 10-10:45 a.m., dogs 41-70 pounds swim 10:50-11:50 a.m., and dogs 71 pounds and larger swim from noon to 1 p.m.
Cost is $5 per dog/owner and $2 for each spectator. All dog owners must be at least 16 years old. Only one dog per owner will be allowed.
For more information, call 563-344-4113.
In case of thunder or lightning, the event will be canceled.
Family Museum closed Aug. 28-Sept. 1 for maintenance
The Family Museum will be closed Aug. 28 to Sept. 1 for building and exhibit maintenance. Regular hours will resume when the museum reopens.
Regular hours are:
Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday: noon to 5 p.m.
LeClaire Chamber of Commerce events
Here’s a look at upcoming events in LeClaire:
- Aug. 10-12: Tug Fest.
- Aug. 12: Civic Club pancake breakfast, 7-11 a.m., LeClaire Civic Center. Tickets are $5 in advance or $7 at the door. Free for children under 5. For tickets, call Joyce Kuehl at 289-4205.
- Aug. 19: Twilight Riverboat sightseeing cruises will be 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. $16 adults, $8 children 4-12, free for ages 3 and younger but they must have tickets. Cruises will depart and return from the Port of LeClaire. The trip includes a captain’s narration and views of the river, its wildlife and river towns. A cash bar and gift shop are featured. Free coffee, tea, lemonade and water will be provided. There will be no food or snacks, but passengers can bring sack lunches. No coolers will be allowed. For reservations, visit riverboattwilight.starboardsuite.com/choose-date
- Aug. 19: The 4th annual LiveFit with Lupus Golf Outing, registration at 12:30 p.m., tee-off at 1:30 p.m., Palmer Hills Golf Course. Cost is $75 and includes greens fees, cart, dinner, drinks, goodie bag and cash prizes. The event supports those with autoimmune diseases.
- Aug. 26: Vettes on the River.
- Sept. 12: Chamber networking event, 5:30 p.m., Steventon's.
- Sept. 16: Twilight Riverboat dinner cruise will be 5-8 p.m., with boarding from 4:30 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $45 per person and include a beef brisket dinner. The cruise also features a cash bar. Tickets are available at First Central State Bank and Blackhawk Bank & Trust. For more information, call 289-2265 or email dmulvania@firstcentralsb.com.
- Oct. 10: Chamber networking event, noon, Crane & Pelican.
- Nov. 14: Chamber networking event, noon, Riverview Roadhouse.
- Dec. 12: Chamber networking event, noon, Hungry Hobo, LeClaire.