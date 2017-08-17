Summer fun for dogs at Splash Landing Aug. 28
Doggy Splash will be Sunday, Aug. 27, at Splash Landing. Dogs under 40 pounds swim 10-10:45 a.m., dogs 41-70 pounds swim 10:50-11:50 a.m., and dogs 71 pounds or larger swim from noon to 1 p.m.
Cost is $5 per dog/owner and $2 for each spectator. All dog owners must be at least 16 years old. Only one dog per owner will be allowed.
For more information, call 563-344-4113.
In case of thunder or lightning the event will be canceled.
Family Museum closed Aug. 28-Sept. 1 for maintenance
The Family Museum will be closed Aug. 28 to Sept. 1 for building and exhibit maintenance. Regular hours will resume when the museum reopens.
Regular hours are:
Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday: noon to 5 p.m.
Food trucks up for discussion Aug. 29
Issues relating to food trucks in Bettendorf will be discussed at a public open house Tuesday, Aug. 29, at City Hall council chambers, 1609 State St. The open house will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. and include a brief presentation, question-and-answer session and a survey for participants to complete.
Currently, there are no regulations or ordinances relating to food trucks in Bettendorf.
Seniors can tour Duck Creek Trail by golf cart Sept. 11
A golf cart tour of Bettendorf's Duck Creek Trail will be Monday, Sept. 11.
The free tour sponsored by The Friends of the Bettendorf Park Foundation will leave from Palmer Hills Golf Course at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Tours will be approximately two hours and will travel to Devils Glen Park and back. Stops will be made a several sites along the way. Participants may operate the carts or an operator will be provided.
Reservations are required. Registration begins Sept. 1 online, by phone or in-person. To register online, visit bettendorf.org/register. Deadline for registration is 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 or until full.
Rain date for the event is Tuesday, Sept. 12.
For more information, call Bettendorf Parks and Recreation at 563-344-4113.
Vehicle sale event to benefit the Friends of the Bettendorf Park Foundation
A for sale by owner event benefiting the Friends of the Bettendorf Park Foundation will be Sept. 16-17 at the Faye's Field parking lot, 2850 18th St.
Vehicles including cars, trucks, vans, motorcycles, boats and motor homes will be available for purchase from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
All transactions are private between the buyer and the seller.
For more information, call Bettendorf Parks and Recreation at 563-344-4464.
Black Hawk Hiking Club events
Sept. 9: Prairie Creek Recreation Center, 2:30 p.m. A moderate hike that may include a couple of caves. Do not park on the main road or private property. For more information, visit blackhawkhikingclub.org.
Sept. 16: Wildcat Den State Park, 2:30 p.m. Hike includes views of limestone bluffs and shallow canyons, and features a working 1800's grist mill and rural one-room schoolhouse. For more information, visit blackhawkhikingclub.org.
Sept. 22: Butterworth Center, Moline, 6:30 p.m. Friday. Learn about Bike Hike 2017 and help plan Big Hike 2018. Refreshments will be served. For more information, visit blackhawkhikingclub.org.
Sept. 23: Spring Lake near Savanna, Illinois, 2:30 p.m. The 3,000 acre lake and backwater complex bordered by the Mississippi River banks and the perimeter levee is also part of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. The hike will be along the levees in the Mississippi and the north bound trail. For more information, visit blackhawkhikingclub.org.
Sept. 30: The Great River Trail in Port Byron, 2:30 p.m. The Great River Trail extends from Rock Island to Savanna, Illinois, along the Mississippi River for about 59 miles. This hike will feature a portion of that trail starting from the gazebo in downtown Port Byron. For more information, visit blackhawkhikingclub.org.
LeClaire Chamber of Commerce events
Here’s a look at upcoming events in LeClaire:
- Aug. 18: Laugh in LeClaire, 8 p.m., the Black Watch Room, 3851 195th St. $10 in advance or $12 at the door. For tickets, call 563-332-5072.
- Aug. 19: Twilight Riverboat sightseeing cruises will be 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. $16 adults, $8 children 4-12, free for ages 3 and younger but they must have tickets. Cruises will depart and return from the Port of LeClaire. The trip includes a captain’s narration and views of the river, its wildlife and river towns. A cash bar and gift shop are featured. Free coffee, tea, lemonade and water will be provided. There will be no food or snacks, but passengers can bring sack lunches. No coolers will be allowed. For reservations, visit riverboattwilight.starboardsuite.com/choose-date
- Aug. 19: The 4th annual LiveFit with Lupus Golf Outing, registration at 12:30 p.m., tee-off at 1:30 p.m., Palmer Hills Golf Course. Cost is $75 and includes greens fees, cart, dinner, drinks, goodie bag and cash prizes. The event supports those with autoimmune diseases.
- Aug. 26: Vettes on the River, all-Corvette car show, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the riverfront. Proceeds will be donated to Quad-Cities veteran's organizations. For more information, visit vettesontheriver.com
- Sept. 12: Chamber networking event, 5:30 p.m., Steventon's.
- Sept. 16: Twilight Riverboat dinner cruise will be 5-8 p.m., with boarding from 4:30 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $45 per person and include a beef brisket dinner. The cruise also features a cash bar. Tickets are available at First Central State Bank and Blackhawk Bank & Trust. For more information, call 289-2265 or email dmulvania@firstcentralsb.com.
- Sept. 23: Bags-N-Brews on the Levee, fundraiser for Gilda's Club Quad-Cities, 2:30-7 p.m. Bags (cornhole) tournament, beer samples, food and prizes. $35 for tournament, beer tasting and food or $20 for beer and food only. For more information, call 563-326-7504 or email joy@gildasclubqc.org.
- Oct. 8: Apple Fest
- Oct. 10: Chamber networking event, noon, Crane & Pelican.
- Oct. 28: Witches' Walk and costume parade
- Nov. 14: Chamber networking event, noon, Riverview Roadhouse.
- Dec. 1-3: Christmas in LeClaire
- Dec. 2: Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K Run/Walk
- Dec. 12: Chamber networking event, noon, Hungry Hobo, LeClaire.