Vietnam vets to be honored May 20
As part of the Vietnam 50th anniversary commemoration the Bettendorf Chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America is planning a luncheon for Saturday, May 20 to honor the family members of those who were killed in action in the Vietnam conflict.
Those interested in attending should email Lyle Peterson at petersonld48@gmail.com with the name of the family member who was killed in action, their own name and address. An invitation will be sent closer to the luncheon date.
Recycling fair slated for May 20
Bettendorf’s Public Works Department and the Bettendorf Recycling Commission will recognize National Public Works Week by hosting the annual Public Works Day Open House and Recycling Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20 at the Maintenance Center, 4403 Devils Glen Road. This event is free and open to the public.
Public Works equipment on display will include garbage and recycling trucks, a sewer cleaning machine, street sweeper and loader. Visitors can try operating a backhoe, learn about single-stream recycling, see how a traffic camera operates and check out the “one-man patcher.”
The Master Gardeners will be available to give tips on gardening and free loose compost will be available. Visitors wanting compost must bring their own container up to 35 gallons.
Children will be able to paint a snow plow blade and meet Mo Mallard, the Quad-City Mallards mascot, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Face painting will be available throughout the event.
Free coffee, soda, popcorn, ice cream, hot dogs and bratwurst will also be provided.
Vehicle sale to benefit parks
Friends of the Bettendorf Parks Foundation will host a for sale by owner event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20 and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21 in the parking lot at Faye’s Field, 2850 18th St.
The event allows owners of motorized vehicles such as cars, trucks, vans, motorcycles, boats and motor homes, including fifth wheels and other pull-behind campers, to sell their vehicles at one community-wide sale and buyers to view multiple vehicles at once.
All transactions are private between buyer and seller.
For more information, contact Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department at 563-344-4464.
Proceeds from the event will provide funding for educational and recreation programs, and special projects sponsored by the Foundation.
Take a golf cart tour of Bettendorf
The Friends of the Bettendorf Park Foundation’s Golf Cart Tour is Monday, May 22. Participants will tour Bettendorf’s Duck Creek Recreation Trail from Palmer Hills Golf Course to Duck Creek Park and back. Golf carts will be provided by Palmer Hills Golf Course. Participants are allowed to operate the carts or operators will be provided. Stops will be made at several sites along the way.
The tours will be approximately two hours roundtrip and will depart at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Parking for the tour will be Palmer Hills Golf Course parking lot, 2999 Middle Road. There is no fee and liquid refreshments will be provided. The tours are limited to no more than 70 people per tour. Reservations are required.
Online registrations, phone registrations, and walk-in registrations will begin Tuesday, May 2. To register online, visit bettendorf.org/register. Deadline for registrations is 4 p.m. Friday, May 19 or until full.
Rain date for the event is Tuesday, May 23.
For more information call Bettendorf Parks and Recreation at 563-344-4113.
Sid the Science Kid comes to the Family Museum
Sid the Science Kid: The Super-Duper Exhibit opens at the Family Museum in Bettendorf on May 27. Children can investigate everyday science questions through hands-on activities featuring simple machines, the laws of motion, magnetism, air power and the five senses, all based on the PBS KIDS TV series.
The exhibit will run through Sept. 3 and is included with museum admission.
Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $8 for ages 2-59 years, $4 for ages 60 years and older/children 1-year-old/active military and immediate family, free for children ages 1 year and younger/members.