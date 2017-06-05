Construction on Spruce Hills Drive through June
Spruce Hills Drive is under construction between 18th Street and Woodland Lane. Work began June 1.
The project includes full depth concrete patching and storm intake reconstruction, and will be completed in two stages expected to last through the end of June. Each stage will close two lanes moving two-way traffic to the adjacent two lanes.
Start date and duration of the project is dependent on weather.
For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
IONS-QC to meet June 8
The Institute of Noetic Sciences Quad-Cities Community Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Bettendorf Public Library. Robert K. Dubiel will present “Spontaneous Healing,” discussing ways to receive healing energy.
This program is free and open to the public. For more information, email IONSQC@aol.com.
Annual DOVE golf tournament raises funds for domestic violence services
Family Resources will host the 10th annual DOVE Golf Tournament Friday, June 9, at Palmer Hills Golf Course in Bettendorf. The DOVE (Domestic Violence Ended) tournament raises funds to support Family Resources’ domestic violence services in eastern Iowa and western Illinois.
Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. with an address from a domestic abuse survivor at 8 a.m. Shotgun starts the tournament at 9 a.m. A silent auction and raffle will be open until the awards ceremony at 2 p.m. Awards will be given for a hole-in-one and longest drive for men and for women.
Male, female and co-ed teams are welcome. Register online at famres.org/calendar.
For 24-hour free crisis line response, please call 866-921-3354. For more information, visit famres.org.
LeClaire Chamber of Commerce events
Here’s a look at upcoming events in LeClaire:
- June 9: Sunset Concert at Steventon's by Daniel Stratman. 1399 Eagle Ridge Road. Information: 563-289-3600.
- June 9: Ribbon cutting and open house for new Information Center, 112 S. Cody Road, 5:30 p.m.
- June 13: Chamber networking event - 5:30 p.m. at Go Fish Marina Bar and Grill.
- June 17: Twilight Riverboat sightseeing cruises will be 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. $16 adults, $8 children 4-12, free for ages 3 and younger but they must have tickets. Cruises will depart and return from the Port of LeClaire. The trip includes a captain’s narration and views of the river, its wildlife and river towns. A cash bar and gift shop are featured. Free coffee, tea, lemonade and water will be provided. There will be no food or snacks, but passengers can bring sack lunches. No coolers will be allowed. For reservations, visit riverboattwilight.starboardsuite.com/choose-date
- June 18: Father’s Day brunch at Steventon’s, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations: 563-289-3600.
Bike sale benefits Police Explorers
A bike sale hosted by the Bettendorf Police Explorers will be Saturday, June 10, at the Bettendorf Police Department, 1609 State St. More than 50 bikes will be on sale from 8:30-11 a.m. in the back parking lot. All bikes must go. For more information, contact Officer Neil Chapman at nchapman@bettendorf.org.
Bettendorf Rotary Lobsterfest is ‘Claws for a Cause’ June 10
Bettendorf Rotary will host the 11th annual Lobsterfest from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Tanglewood Hills Pavilion, 4250 Middle Road.
Presenting sponsors are Abbey Carpet Gallery and Triumph Community Bank. Tickets are $75 each, or $520 for a table of eight by calling 563-445‐4264 or visiting bettendorfrotary.com/tickets. The event is open to the public.
Chef James Preszler will plan the preparation of a Maine lobster dinner for over 300 people with funds from the event providing thousands of dollars in direct grants and scholarships. Joanna Schuler, Bettendorf Rotary president, says that this fundraiser provides "claws for a cause.”
Last year’s Lobsterfest raised over $52,000 with $28,000 in grants awarded to 12 nonprofit organizations serving the Quad-Cities and scholarships to students from Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley High Schools, Rivermont Collegiate and Scott Community College.
Indie folk duo Hungrytown to perform at Bettendorf Public Library’s Summer Concert Series
The Bettendorf Public Library Summer Concert Series, which begins in June, will feature various musical acts including the internationally acclaimed acoustic duo Hungrytown. The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15 at Faye’s Field, adjacent to the library.
Vermonters Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson, who make up Hungrytown, have been touring for nearly 15 years and have had their music featured on numerous television programs.
Admission is free. Chairs or blankets are recommended. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be in the Bettendorf Room of the library. Food trucks will be available and attendees may also bring food and drinks.