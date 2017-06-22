Walk and bike in Bettendorf on June 25
Bettendorf Walk and Roll will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday, June 25, beginning at Pat and Jack Bush Scenic Overlook, 3727 Elm St., Bettendorf.
Free ice cream coupons for the first 50 youth participants starting at 1 p.m. Families receive Walk and Roll participation certificates.
Beginning at 1:15 p.m. participants can walk, run, or ride on the trails in Bettendorf. A volunteer will be there to greet participants at the start. Walk and Roll is a great opportunity for individuals of all ages who would like to enjoy spending time outdoors and a get a little exercise.
The event is sponsored by the Bettendorf Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee. The city-led committee is hosting Walk and Roll events and other similar events throughout the year to expand usage of trails in Bettendorf.
Bettendorf was recently awarded a Bronze Level Designation by the League of American Cyclists.
For more information on BBPC and other activities, visit bettendorf.org/bbpc.
LeClaire Chamber of Commerce
Here’s a look at upcoming events in LeClaire:
- June 23: Sunset Concert at Steventon's by Kerry Tucker. 1399 Eagle Ridge Road. Information: 563-289-3600.
- June 26: Economic Development meeting, City Hall, 8 a.m.
- June 30: Sunset Concert at Steventon's by Bobby Ray Bunch. 1399 Eagle Ridge Road. Information: 563-289-3600.
- July 7: First Friday, 5:30-8 p.m. Information: 563-289-4242 ext. 61135.