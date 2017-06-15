Bettendorf schools offer summer food program
Bettendorf Community School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge, on a first-come, first-serve basis, at the following sites and times:
• Mark Twain Elementary, 1620 Lincoln Road, Bettendorf, June 15-16, June 19-23, June 26-June 30, July 10-14, July 17-21 and July 24-28, from 8–8:30 a.m., and 11:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.
• Neil Armstrong Elementary, 3311 Central Ave., Bettendorf, June 26-30, July 10-July 14, July 17-21, July 24-28, July 31-Aug. 4 and Aug. 7-11, from 8-8:30 a.m., and 12–12:30 p.m.
• Grant Wood Elementary, 1423 Hillside Drive, Bettendorf, July 10-14, July 17-21, July 24-28, and July 31-Aug. 3, from 8–8:45 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. to noon.
St. John Vianney to host annual garage sale, June 15-17
St. John Vianney Catholic Church’s annual garage sale will be June 15-17 at the church, 4097 18th St., Bettendorf.
The garage sale will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8-11 a.m. Saturday and will feature a variety of household goods, furniture, clothing and holiday items. Baked goods also will be available for purchase.
The garage sale supports ongoing mission work at the church's twin parish in Haiti.
LeClaire Chamber of Commerce upcoming events:
Here’s a look at upcoming events in LeClaire:
- June 17: Twilight Riverboat sightseeing cruises will be 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. $16 adults, $8 children 4-12, free for ages 3 or younger but they must have tickets. Cruises will depart and return from the Port of LeClaire. The trip includes a captain’s narration and views of the river, its wildlife and river towns. A cash bar and gift shop are featured. Free coffee, tea, lemonade and water will be provided. There will be no food or snacks, but passengers can bring sack lunches. No coolers will be allowed. For reservations, visit riverboattwilight.starboardsuite.com/choose-date
- June 18: Father’s Day brunch at Steventon’s, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations: 563-289-3600.
- June 23: Sunset Concert at Steventon's by Kerry Tucker. 1399 Eagle Ridge Road. Information: 563-289-3600.
- June 26: Economic Development meeting, City Hall, 8 a.m.
- June 30: Sunset Concert at Steventon's by Bobby Ray Bunch. 1399 Eagle Ridge Road. Information: 563-289-3600.
- July 7: First Friday, 5:30-8 p.m. Information: 563-289-4242 ext. 61135.
- July 11: Chamber networking event - lunch at Big Dave and Holly’s.
- July 15: Twilight Riverboat sightseeing cruises will be 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. $16 adults, $8 children 4-12, free for ages 3 and younger but they must have tickets. Cruises will depart and return from the Port of LeClaire. The trip includes a captain’s narration and views of the river, its wildlife and river towns. A cash bar and gift shop are featured. Free coffee, tea, lemonade and water will be provided. There will be no food or snacks, but passengers can bring sack lunches. No coolers will be allowed. For reservations, visit riverboattwilight.starboardsuite.com/choose-date
- July 29: The 3rd annual Q-C MS Open Four Person Best Shot Golf Tournament, Byron Hills Golf Course, Port Byron. Tournament shotgun start 1:30 p.m., registration at noon. $300 per team. Flag event prizes and a scoring/awards dinner and party with silent auction will follow. Event will raise funds and awareness for MS. Entry forms available at Bierstube, LeClaire, or by messaging QC MS Open on Facebook.
- Aug. 4: First Friday, 5:30-8 p.m. Information: 563-289-4242 ext. 61135.
- Aug. 5: Heartland British Auto Fest.
- Aug. 8: Chamber networking event - lunch at Subway.
- Aug. 10-12: Tug Fest.
- Aug. 19: Twilight Riverboat sightseeing cruises will be 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. $16 adults, $8 children 4-12, free for ages 3 and younger but they must have tickets. Cruises will depart and return from the Port of LeClaire. The trip includes a captain’s narration and views of the river, its wildlife and river towns. A cash bar and gift shop are featured. Free coffee, tea, lemonade and water will be provided. There will be no food or snacks, but passengers can bring sack lunches. No coolers will be allowed. For reservations, visit riverboattwilight.starboardsuite.com/choose-date
- Aug. 26: Vettes on the River.
Sid the Science Kid visits the Family Museum
Sid the Science Kid: The Super-Duper Exhibit runs through Sept. 3 at the Family Museum, bringing the award-winning PBS KIDS TV series to life. Children can investigate everyday science questions through hands-on activities featuring simple machines, the laws of motion, magnetism, air power and the five senses.
The exhibit is included with museum admission.
Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $8 for ages 2-59 years, $4 for ages 60 years and older/children 1-year-old/active military and immediate family, free for children ages 1 year and younger/members.
Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards grants across Iowa to promote literacy
Bettendorf Public Library will receive $1,500 to support adult, family and summer literacy programs as recently announced by the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. The library is one of 17 nonprofit organizations, libraries or schools across Iowa to receive part of the nearly $67,000 in literacy grants awarded by the Foundation. As part of the grant requirements, recipients of the awards are all located within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center. The statewide grants are part of more than $7.5 million awarded nationally by the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.
Wells Fargo Foundation awards grant to Churches United
The Wells Fargo Foundation has awarded Churches United of the Quad-City Area a $2,000 grant to support community service programs. With grant funding, Churches United will continue to provide critical services relating to hunger, shelter and financial assistance to those in need. Churches United has a 56-year history of reaching out to the community. Its 136-member churches represent 50,000 people in the Quad-Cities. In addition to Winnie’s Place emergency shelter for women, Churches United also operates 26 food pantries and three hot meal sites.