IONS-QC to meet July 13
The Institute of Noetic Sciences Quad-Cities Community Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Bettendorf Public Library. Connie May will present “Finding the Opening” featuring the work of paleontologist and cosmic theologian Teilhard de Chardin. For more information, email IONSQC@aol.com.
Construction of Grant Wood Elementary
to begin July 20
Bettendorf Community School District and Grant Wood Elementary are hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Grant Wood Elementary school at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 20, behind the current building.
The groundbreaking will kick-off construction on the project and feature speakers from the school district, City of Bettendorf, Legat Architects and Estes Construction.
Grant Wood Elementary summer school students will help with the groundbreaking and current design schematics of the $16.7 million school will be on display for viewing.
The new 3-section design will help reduce elementary class sizes in the district.
The new school will also feature more natural light and collaboration space, a larger gym and a commons/cafeteria area.
The project is scheduled to be completed for the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year.
Bettendorf schools offer summer food program
Bettendorf Community School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided, on a first-come, first-serve basis, at the following sites and times:
• Mark Twain Elementary, 1620 Lincoln Road, Bettendorf, July 17-21 and July 24-28, from 8–8:30 a.m., and 11:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.
• Neil Armstrong Elementary, 3311 Central Ave., Bettendorf, July 17-21, July 24-28, July 31-Aug. 4 and Aug. 7-11, from 8-8:30 a.m., and 12–12:30 p.m.
• Grant Wood Elementary, 1423 Hillside Drive, Bettendorf, July 17-21, July 24-28, and July 31-Aug. 3, from 8–8:45 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. to noon.
LeClaire Chamber of Commerce events
Here’s a look at upcoming events in LeClaire:
- July 15: Twilight Riverboat sightseeing cruises will be 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. $16 adults, $8 children 4-12, free for ages 3 and younger but they must have tickets. Cruises will depart and return from the Port of LeClaire. The trip includes a captain’s narration and views of the river, its wildlife and river towns. A cash bar and gift shop are featured. Free coffee, tea, lemonade and water will be provided. There will be no food or snacks, but passengers can bring sack lunches. No coolers will be allowed. For reservations, visit riverboattwilight.starboardsuite.com/choose-date
- July 25: Economic Development meeting, 8 a.m., City Hall.
- July 29: The 3rd annual Q-C MS Open Four Person Best Shot Golf Tournament, Byron Hills Golf Course, Port Byron. Tournament shotgun start 1:30 p.m., registration at noon. $300 per team. Flag event prizes and a scoring/awards dinner and party with silent auction will follow. Event will raise funds and awareness for MS. Entry forms available at Bierstube, LeClaire, or by messaging QC MS Open on Facebook.
- Aug. 4: First Friday, 5:30-8 p.m. Information: 563-289-4242 ext. 61135.
- Aug. 5: Heartland British Auto Fest.
- Aug. 8: Chamber networking event, noon, Subway.
- Aug. 10-12: Tug Fest.
- Aug. 19: Twilight Riverboat sightseeing cruises will be 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. See July 15 for details.
- Aug. 26: Vettes on the River.
Workshop to offer inside look at City of Bettendorf
Bettendorf residents can learn more about their city during Bettendorf 101: City Citizen Academy. The academy is a free, seven-week informative and interactive workshop that looks into the internal values, philosophy and operations of the city of Bettendorf.
Each session will be 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays beginning September 7 through October 19. Two sessions will be scheduled bus tours. Participants are asked not to miss more than two sessions.
Participants must be at least 18 years of age and residents of Bettendorf. The academy is not intended for children. Sessions may include climbing stairs, taking part in walking tours and sitting for an extended period of time.
Space is limited and registration is required. If space is unavailable, participants will be placed on a waiting list for the next workshop.
To register, send name, address, phone number and email address to lhaldeman@bettendorf.org or call 563-344-4033.