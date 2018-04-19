Library, AARP host free shred day
The Bettendorf Public Library and AARP Iowa will host a free shred day as a part of April’s Money Smart Week from April 21-28.
From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, April 26, visitors to Faye’s Field, 2850 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf, can discard confidential documents safely and securely.
Participants can bring up to three standard file containers of personal papers (up to 100 pounds) for secure shredding. The Shredders, Des Moines, will provide the service.
Staples and paperclips are fine, but all binders must be removed. No registration is needed.
Rivermont, Y Quad-Cities Rowing partner for summer camps
Rivermont Collegiate, in partnership with Y Quad Cities Rowing, will offer summer camps to middle and high school rowers of all skill levels.
Rowers will spend one week, at the cost of $800 for local students and $1,000 for boarding students, learning about teamwork and rowing technique, both on and off the water. Camps begin in June with one week each for high school girls, high school boys, middle school girls and middle school boys.
Rowers will launch from the Sylvan Boathouse in Moline.
For registration information, contact Deidrah Kennedy, rowing camp director, 563-499-1820 or dkennedy@rvmt.org.
'No-Sticker Yard Waste' opportunity extended in Bettendorf
To assist residents with spring lawn cleanup the City of Bettendorf will extend "No Sticker Yard Waste Weeks."
Residents may place yard wastes for curbside collection on their regular garbage day without yard waste stickers through Friday, April 20. After that, yard waste stickers will be required on all yard waste bags placed for curbside collection.
Residents may dispose of loose or bagged yard waste and brush for free by dropping it off at the Compost Facility through Friday, April 27. After that, disposal rates will apply. Facility hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, except holidays.
For more information, visit www.cityofdavenportiowa.com/compost.
PV Foundation to hold golf fundraiser
The Pleasant Valley Educational Foundation will host a golf outing to benefit the scholarship fund. The tournament will be held April 30 at Palmer Hills Golf Course in Bettendorf. The $125 fee includes green fees, a cart, food and prizes. Hole or tee sponsorships are available for $100. In 2017, the foundation awarded $80,000 in scholarships to nearly 80 Pleasant Valley High School students. The golf benefit is sponsored by Arconic. For more information, contact Hannah Thomsen at 563-332-5550 or thomsenhannah@pleasval.k12.ia.us.
Bettendorf High School planetarium releases show schedule
Bettendorf High School will host public shows in the Donald A. Schaefer Planetarium. Seating is limited. To reserve seats, call the BHS Activities Office at 563-332-4516.
The planetarium will present the following show at 7 p.m.:
May 1
- From Earth to Universe, all-ages: The newest breakthroughs in astronomy and cosmology taking viewers to the edges of the known universe.
- The Works of Walt Whitman, all-ages: A showcase of the works of the transcendental poet Walt Whitman.
The planetarium’s new Spitz digital full-dome projection system can project immersive 360-degree images and video using two projectors designed for the planetarium dome.
Rivermont Collegiate to hold benefit auction May 5
Rivermont Collegiate will host its annual gala and auction at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 5 at the University Club Q-C, Moline. Tickets for “Rivermont in Bloom” are $100 or $750 for a table of eight. To purchase tickets, contact Lesli or Chae Hee at annualevent@rvmt.org.
The event includes cocktails, dinner and games. The featured auction item is a Paul Reed Smith guitar signed by members of the band Journey from the 2015-2017 Journey World Tour. complete with letter of authenticity. The guitar package also includes a letter of authenticity, and two tickets and backstage passes to the band's concert Aug. 24 in Chicago.
To bid on items without attending the event, contact annualevent@rvmt.org.
For Sale By Owner event set for May
Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation will present a For Sale By Owner event 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, May 19, and noon until 5 p.m. Sunday, May 20, at Faye’s Field, 2850 18th Street, Bettendorf.
This is an opportunity for owners of motorized vehicles such as cars, trucks, vans, motorcycles, boats, and motor homes (including fifth wheels and other pull-behind campers) to sell their vehicles at one community-wide sale. Vehicles will be displayed in the parking lot. All transactions are private transactions between the buyer and the seller.
For more information contact the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department at 563-344-4464.
The event is a fundraiser for the Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation. Proceeds will be used for educational and recreation programs and special projects sponsored by the Foundation.
Golf cart tour helps park foundation
The Friends of the Bettendorf Park Foundation golf cart tour of Bettendorf’s recreation trails will be Monday, May 21.
The event will consist of a tour of Bettendorf’s Duck Creek Recreation Trail from Palmer Hills Golf Course to Duck Creek Park and back. Transportation on the trail will be by golf carts provided by Palmer Hills Golf Course.
Carts may be operated by participants or operators will be provided. Stops will be made at several sites along the way.
Tours will be about two hours round trip and will depart at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Parking will be at Palmer Hills Golf Course, 2999 Middle Road. Rain date is Tuesday, May 22. Online registrations, phone registrations, and walk-in registrations begin May 2. To register online, visit www.bettendorf.org/register . Deadline for registration is 4 p.m. Friday, May 18, or when all spots are full.
For more information, call Bettendorf Parks & Recreation at 563-344-4113.
LeClaire Chamber of Commerce events
May 4: Ribbon Cutting at Pat Haffarnan Agency, American Family Insurance, 322 N. Cody Road, LeClaire, 4 p.m.
May 4: First Friday in LeClaire
May 5: Blue Iguana’s Cinco de Mayo Celebration
May 5: KenTaco Derby Party, Mississippi River Distilling Company.
May 13: Mother’s Day Brunch at Steventons. For reservations, call 563-289-3600
May 18: Steventon’s Sunset Concert Series begins. Live music every Friday from 6-9 p.m. on the deck.
May 19: LIVEFIT with Lupus race and festival, Black Watch Room on Pebble Creek Golf Course, LeClaire. To register, livefitwithlupus.org.
May 25-28: Riverboat Twilight Cruises, more information available at riverboattwilight.com.
Black Hawk Hiking Club events
For more information and complete driving directions, visit Facebook (Black Hawk Hiking Club of the QC) or blackhawkhikingclub.org.
April 21: 2:30 p.m., Lake MacBride State Park, 3525 Highway 382 NE, Solon, Iowa - Miles-long trails in this Iowa State Park wind around the lake. Hikers may see shorebirds, waterfowl and osprey that frequent the area. Restrooms are available.
April 28: 2:30 p.m., Geneseo Prairie Park - Located north of Geneseo on the east side of IL-82 N. The trail will pass the William W. Cole Memorial Cabin, the prairie, and a woodland bluff overlooking the Hennepin Canal.