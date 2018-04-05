Friends of the Library hosts book sale
The Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library will host the spring book fair on April 6, 7, and 8 on the second floor of the library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf.
More than 20,000 books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles will be for sale. Most items will be 75 cents. A silent auction for book sets also will be featured.
A members' preview sale will be 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 6. Memberships will be available at the door. Individual memberships are $5 and family memberships are $10. There is a $20 charge for use of an electronic scanning device.
For the general public, hours will be 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, April 7, and noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, April 8. Proceeds will be used to provide materials and programming for the Bettendorf Public Library.
Family Resources' Opening Doors Gala is set for April 6
The annual Opening Doors Gala, Family Resources’ largest fundraiser of the year, will be Friday, April 6 at the Waterfront Convention Center, Bettendorf.
Nearly 400 guests will attend with money raised going to support services provided by the agency including emergency housing, group care, counseling and education.
Featured entertainment includes strolling magic by local magicians David Casas and Michael Sampson, and a performance of Sinatra Live by Clinton native, Travis Hosette.
The event also features a cocktail hour with hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, dinner, and live and silent auctions. Dress is cocktail attire with black tie optional.
Reservations individual seats or tables may be made at famres.org. To view auction items, visit Family Resources on Facebook or Instagram.
Family Resources is a nonprofit founded in 1849 to strengthen children, families, and individuals by providing quality services that engage community resources to create effective solutions. Family Resources offers services in Cedar, Clinton, Des Moines, Dubuque, Henry, Jackson, Lee, Louisa, Muscatine and Scott counties in Iowa, and Rock Island County in Illinois.
Rivermont Collegiate Technology Fair set for April 7
Rivermont Collegiate will host its Technology Fair Saturday, April 7 at the school’s Becherer Hall, 1821 Sunset Drive, Bettendorf. The competition is open to all area students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Deadline to register is March 22. Entry fee is $10 per student project and $20 per group project with a maximum of three students per group. Registration is first come, first served.
The fair includes student technology projects and a technology career fair that will feature area businesses. Projects are judged using the Iowa Technology and Education Connection technology fair categories and rubrics.
For more information and to register, visit rivermontcollegiate.org. For questions, email techfair@rvmt.org.
Volunteers needed for Bettendorf clean-up
Volunteers are needed for the fourth annual Downtown Bettendorf Clean-Up from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, April 7.
Volunteers will meet at the Waterfront Convention Center’s east parking lot at 8 a.m.
Areas of the City that will be cleaned are State Street, Grant Street, Leach Park, McManus Park, I-74 corridor and the riverfront/bike trail. Volunteers will be provided with all the necessary tools donated by the Iowa DOT and Scott County Waste Commission, as well as a T-shirt. This event is open to all ages but only volunteers older than 14 will be allowed on the I-74 corridor.
To register, visit discoverbettendorf.org and click on the April 7 date in the Event Calendar.For more information, call Denice Enfield, 563-344-4526 or denfield@bettendorf.org
Local children’s author to speak at Bettendorf Public Library
The next Read Local event presenting a local author will be 7 p.m. Saturday, April 11 at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
Children’s book author Lauren Wood will discuss her work including “Something’s Missing,” a story about a family discovering what would make their lives complete. Wood wrote the book for her niece and nephew. A question-and-answer session will follow.
The event is free and open to the public.
Read Local is presented in partnership between the Bettendorf Public Library and the Midwest Writing Center. Events are held bimonthly on the second Wednesday of the month at the library.
For more information, visit bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.
LeClaire Youth Baseball and Softball to hold bingo fundraiser
LeClaire Youth Baseball and Softball will hold a Rock and Roll Bingo Fundraiser to benefit the league on April 14 at LeClaire Fire Station.
For more information, visit www.leclaireyouthball.com or contact Sara Gravert at 563-210-8382.
PV Foundation to hold golf fundraiser
The Pleasant Valley Educational Foundation will host a golf outing to benefit the scholarship fund. The tournament will be held April 30 at Palmer Hills Golf Course in Bettendorf. The $125 fee includes green fees, a cart, food and prizes. Hole or tee sponsorships are available for $100. In 2017, the foundation awarded $80,000 in scholarships to nearly 80 Pleasant Valley High School students. The golf benefit is sponsored by Arconic. For more information, contact Hannah Thomsen at 563-332-5550 or thomsenhannah@pleasval.k12.ia.us.
Bettendorf High School planetarium releases show schedule
Bettendorf High School will host public shows in the Donald A. Schaefer Planetarium. Seating is limited. To reserve seats, call the BHS Activities Office at 563-332-4516.
The planetarium will present the following show at 7 p.m.:
May 1
- From Earth to Universe, all-ages: The newest breakthroughs in astronomy and cosmology taking viewers to the edges of the known universe.
- The Works of Walt Whitman, all-ages: A showcase of the works of the transcendental poet Walt Whitman.
The planetarium’s new Spitz digital full-dome projection system can project immersive 360-degree images and video using two projectors designed for the planetarium dome.
Bettendorf Parks and Rec seeks volunteer park ambassadors
The Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department seeks volunteers to serve as park ambassadors during the 2018 season that begins May 25. Park ambassadors will patrol city parks and offer assistance to park visitors by giving directions, providing information on park activities, watching for vandalism, encouraging users to follow park rules, and serving as an extra set of eyes and ears for the Bettendorf Police Department. They also act as goodwill ambassadors for the city.
The 2018 season will run Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day. Orientation meetings will be Wednesday, May 23 at the Bettendorf Community Center, 2204 Grant Street. New ambassadors will attend from 6-8 p.m. and returning ambassadors will attend from 7-8 p.m.
Park ambassadors do not need to be Bettendorf residents, but must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license, submit to a background check and be in good health.
The application deadline is May 1. To apply, visit Bettendorf City Hall, 1609 State Street; Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant Street; or the Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road.
For more information, contact Isaac Jacobs at 563-344-7170.
LeClaire Chamber of Commerce events
April 7: Second annual LeClaire Firefighters Association spaghetti dinner, 4-8 p.m., LeClaire Fire Rescue Department, 201 N. 15th St. Goodwill donations accepted at the door.
April 14: LeClaire Civic Club annual Swiss steak dinner, 4-6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, $6 for children 10 and under. Dinner includes baked potato, vegetable, dessert and drink. For tickets, call Ron at 563-289-5259 or contact any club member.
May 19: LIVEFIT with Lupus Race and Festival, Black Watch Room, Pebble Creek Golf Course. Includes half-marathon, 10K, 5K, one-mile race. To register, visit livefitwithlupus.org.
May 25-28: Riverboat Twilight Cruises, more information available at riverboattwilight.com.
Black Hawk Hiking Club events
For more information and complete driving directions, visit Facebook (Black Hawk Hiking Club of the QC) or blackhawkhikingclub.org.
April 7: 2:30 p.m., Mines of Spain, Dubuque, Iowa - Hiking options include four trails that range from a half-mile to 5.6 miles long starting from the first parking lot on the right off of Mines of Spain Road. The park is accessible by taking US-52 S from US-61 N to Olde Massey Road. Mines of Spain Road is on the left. Hikers may also visit the E.B. Lyons interpretive center, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road, where restrooms are available.
April 14: 2:30 p.m., Eden Valley, 1415 50th Ave., Baldwin, Iowa - Scenic hike featuring high bluffs, forests, wildflowers and a swinging bridge over Bear Creek. Hikers may also climb the lookout tower.
April 21: 2:30 p.m., Lake MacBride State Park, 3525 Highway 382 NE, Solon, Iowa - Miles-long trails in this Iowa State Park wind around the lake. Hikers may see shorebirds, waterfowl and osprey that frequent the area. Restrooms are available.
April 28: 2:30 p.m., Geneseo Prairie Park - Located north of Geneseo on the east side of IL-82 N. The trail will pass the William W. Cole Memorial Cabin, the prairie, and a woodland bluff overlooking the Hennepin Canal.