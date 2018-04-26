BHS hosts trebuchet competition
Bettendorf High School students competed with students from Pleasant Valley, North Scott and Moline high schools in a trebuchet contest on Friday, April 20.
Each team’s challenge was to assure their trebuchet launches accurately and consistently. Trebuchets tossed raw eggs at targets 75, 100 and 125 feet away.
Points were given for long tosses and for design presentations judged by Quad-City engineers. Ten to 12 Quad-City engineers judged the event, which is sponsored by the Quad-City Engineering and Science Council.
Gallagher attends conference in Washington, D.C.
Mayor Robert Gallagher traveled to Washington D.C. to attend the second meeting of the National Integrated Drought Information System Executive Council Meeting.
He is part of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative. Gallagher is the only elected official on the Drought Council. All others represent federal agencies.
The National Drought Council is managed by the Department of Commerce through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as part of its National Integrated Drought Information System.
'No-Sticker Yard Waste' opportunity extended in Bettendorf
To assist residents with spring lawn cleanup the City of Bettendorf will extend "No Sticker Yard Waste Weeks."
Residents may dispose of loose or bagged yard waste and brush for free by dropping it off at the Compost Facility through Friday, April 27. After that, disposal rates will apply. Facility hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, except holidays.
For more information, visit www.cityofdavenportiowa.com/compost.
PV Foundation to hold golf fundraiser
The Pleasant Valley Educational Foundation will host a golf outing to benefit the scholarship fund. The tournament will be held April 30 at Palmer Hills Golf Course in Bettendorf. The $125 fee includes green fees, a cart, food and prizes. Hole or tee sponsorships are available for $100. In 2017, the foundation awarded $80,000 in scholarships to nearly 80 Pleasant Valley High School students. The golf benefit is sponsored by Arconic. For more information, contact Hannah Thomsen at 563-332-5550 or thomsenhannah@pleasval.k12.ia.us.
Bettendorf High School planetarium releases show schedule
Bettendorf High School will host public shows in the Donald A. Schaefer Planetarium. Seating is limited. To reserve seats, call the BHS Activities Office at 563-332-4516.
The planetarium will present the following show at 7 p.m.:
May 1
- From Earth to Universe, all-ages: The newest breakthroughs in astronomy and cosmology taking viewers to the edges of the known universe.
- The Works of Walt Whitman, all-ages: A showcase of the works of the transcendental poet Walt Whitman.
The planetarium’s new Spitz digital full-dome projection system can project immersive 360-degree images and video using two projectors designed for the planetarium dome.
Rivermont Collegiate to hold benefit auction May 5
Rivermont Collegiate will host its annual gala and auction at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 5 at the University Club Q-C, Moline. Tickets for “Rivermont in Bloom” are $100 or $750 for a table of eight. To purchase tickets, contact Lesli or Chae Hee at annualevent@rvmt.org.
The event includes cocktails, dinner and games. The featured auction item is a Paul Reed Smith guitar signed by members of the band Journey from the 2015-2017 Journey World Tour. The guitar package also includes a letter of authenticity, and two tickets and backstage passes to the band's concert Aug. 24 in Chicago.
To bid on items without attending the event, contact annualevent@rvmt.org.
For Sale By Owner event set for May
Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation will present a For Sale By Owner event 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, May 19, and noon until 5 p.m. Sunday, May 20, at Faye’s Field, 2850 18th Street, Bettendorf.
This is an opportunity for owners of motorized vehicles such as cars, trucks, vans, motorcycles, boats, and motor homes (including fifth wheels and other pull-behind campers) to sell their vehicles at one community-wide sale. Vehicles will be displayed in the parking lot. All transactions are private transactions between the buyer and the seller.
For more information contact the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department at 563-344-4464.
The event is a fundraiser for the Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation. Proceeds will be used for educational and recreation programs and special projects sponsored by the Foundation.
Golf cart tour helps park foundation
The Friends of the Bettendorf Park Foundation golf cart tour of Bettendorf’s recreation trails will be Monday, May 21.
The event will consist of a tour of Bettendorf’s Duck Creek Recreation Trail from Palmer Hills Golf Course to Duck Creek Park and back. Transportation on the trail will be by golf carts provided by Palmer Hills Golf Course.
Carts may be operated by participants or operators will be provided. Stops will be made at several sites along the way.
Tours will be about two hours round trip and will depart at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Parking will be at Palmer Hills Golf Course, 2999 Middle Road. Rain date is Tuesday, May 22. Online registrations, phone registrations, and walk-in registrations begin May 2. To register online, visit www.bettendorf.org/register . Deadline for registration is 4 p.m. Friday, May 18, or when all spots are full.
For more information, call Bettendorf Parks & Recreation at 563-344-4113.
LeClaire Chamber of Commerce events
May 4: Ribbon Cutting at Pat Haffarnan Agency, American Family Insurance, 322 N. Cody Road, LeClaire, 4 p.m.
May 4: First Friday in LeClaire
May 5: Blue Iguana’s Cinco de Mayo Celebration
May 5: KenTaco Derby Party, Mississippi River Distilling Company.
May 13: Mother’s Day Brunch at Steventons. For reservations, call 563-289-3600
May 18: Steventon’s Sunset Concert Series begins. Live music every Friday from 6-9 p.m. on the deck.
May 19: LIVEFIT with Lupus race and festival, Black Watch Room on Pebble Creek Golf Course, LeClaire. To register, livefitwithlupus.org.
May 25-28: Riverboat Twilight Cruises, more information available at riverboattwilight.com.
Black Hawk Hiking Club events
For more information and complete driving directions, visit Facebook (Black Hawk Hiking Club of the QC) or blackhawkhikingclub.org.
April 28: 2:30 p.m., Geneseo Prairie Park - Located north of Geneseo on the east side of IL-82 N. The trail will pass the William W. Cole Memorial Cabin, the prairie, and a woodland bluff overlooking the Hennepin Canal.
May 5: 2:30 p.m., Mississippi Palisades State Park, Savannah, Illinois. The park's high bluffs offer breathtaking views of the Mississippi River.
May 12: 1:30 p.m., Geller Preserve Walk, Snaggy Ridge Road and 265th Street, north of Rochester, Iowa. This walk is only available two days a year and is a guided tour only event.
May 19: 2:30 p.m., Loud Thunder Forest Preserve. The hike will begin at the Deer Haven Shelter.
