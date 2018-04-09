Bettendorf Optimists to host basketball clinic
Bettendorf Optimists will hold a Tri-Star Basketball Clinic and Skills Competition for children ages 5-13 from Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley schools.
Medals will be awarded for the top three scores in dribbling, passing and shooting in different age categories.
The clinic will be 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, April 14 at Neil Armstrong Elementary, 3311 Central Ave., Bettendorf.
There is no cost to participate. Age divisions are ages 5 to 7, 8 to 10, and 11 to 13.
'An Intimate Encounter with Nature' opens on April 28
Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy will open an exhibition, "An Intimate Encounter with Nature," with an artist reception from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, April 28. The show runs through June 21.
The exhibit features of work of artist Mary Kline Misol and photographer Larry Mendenhall.
Misol's nature paintings are inspired by literature, myth and poetry. Mendenhall, a former newspaper photographer, concentrates on landscape photography.
For additional information please contact Heidi Brandt at 563-340-2611 or hbrandtcreative@gmail.com. The gallery is located at 2967 State St., Bettendorf.