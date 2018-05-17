For Sale By Owner event set for May
Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation will present a For Sale By Owner event 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, May 19, and noon until 5 p.m. Sunday, May 20, at Faye’s Field, 2850 18th St., Bettendorf.
This is an opportunity for owners of motorized vehicles such as cars, trucks, vans, motorcycles, boats, and motor homes (including fifth wheels and other pull-behind campers) to sell their vehicles at one community-wide sale. Vehicles will be displayed in the parking lot. All transactions are private transactions between the buyer and the seller.
For more information contact the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department at 563-344-4464.
The event is a fundraiser for the Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation. Proceeds will be used for educational and recreation programs and special projects sponsored by the Foundation.
Golf cart tour helps park foundation
The Friends of the Bettendorf Park Foundation golf cart tour of Bettendorf’s recreation trails will be Monday, May 21.
The event will consist of a tour of Bettendorf’s Duck Creek Recreation Trail from Palmer Hills Golf Course to Duck Creek Park and back. Transportation on the trail will be by golf carts provided by Palmer Hills Golf Course.
Carts may be operated by participants or operators will be provided. Stops will be made at several sites along the way.
Tours will be about two hours round trip and will depart at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Parking will be at Palmer Hills Golf Course, 2999 Middle Road. Rain date is Tuesday, May 22. Online registrations, phone registrations, and walk-in registrations begin May 2. To register online, visit www.bettendorf.org/register . Deadline for registration is 4 p.m. Friday, May 18, or when all spots are full.
For more information, call Bettendorf Parks & Recreation at 563-344-4113.
Bettendorf Park Band presents summer concert series
The Bettendorf Park Band will present a series of free concerts this summer. Concerts, which include an ice cream social, begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Bill Bowe Bandshell, Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf.
In case of inclement weather, performances move to Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St., Bettendorf.
- Friday, June 1: Bettendorf Park Band
- Friday, June 8: Quad-City Wind Ensemble
- Friday, June 15: Bettendorf Park Band
- Friday, June 22: The D-Camp Family Band
- Friday, June 29: Maple City Band
- Wednesday, July 4: Bettendorf Park Band
- Friday, July 6: Big River Brass Band
- Friday, July 13: Bettendorf Park Band
- Friday, July 20: CASI
- Friday, July 27: Bettendorf Park Bank
Buffalo Museum holds picnic, introduces new addition
The Buffalo Bill Museum will hold a picnic on the levee noon-3 p.m. Sunday, June 10, at the LeClaire Pavilion on the south end of the levee near the museum.
Admission is free.
Guests will learn about the newest museum addition that will house a replica interior of a 1920s one-room schoolhouse. Admission to the museum will be free that afternoon to showcase the addition.
Bob Schiffke, museum director, will give a presentation about the project at 1 p.m. No food will be sold. Guests can bring a picnic.
The pavilion will host live music and a silent auction to benefit the project. For more information, call Bob Schiffke, 563-505-8028.
LeClaire Chamber of Commerce events
May 18: Steventon’s Sunset Concert Series begins. Live music every Friday from 6-9 p.m. on the deck.
May 19: LIVEFIT with Lupus race and festival, Black Watch Room on Pebble Creek Golf Course, LeClaire. To register, livefitwithlupus.org.
May 19: LIVEFIT with Lupus Race and Festival, Black Watch Room, Pebble Creek Golf Course. Includes half-marathon, 10K, 5K, one-mile race. To register, visit livefitwithlupus.org.
May 25-28: Riverboat Twilight Cruises, more information available at riverboattwilight.com.
Black Hawk Hiking Club events
For more information and complete driving directions, visit Facebook (Black Hawk Hiking Club of the QC) or blackhawkhikingclub.org.
May 19: 2:30 p.m., Loud Thunder Forest Preserve. The hike will begin at the Deer Haven Shelter.