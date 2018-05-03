Bettendorf named Tree City USA
Bettendorf was named a 2017 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.This is the 23rd consecutive year the city has received this recognition.
The Trees Are Us Committee continues to lead the effort to enhance the Urban Forest in Bettendorf and has helped plant more than 3,200 trees on public spaces over the last 27 years.
Bettendorf achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of a least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
For more information about the program, visit arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.
Bettendorf Lions to hold Pancake Days
Bettendorf Lions will hold Pancake Days May 4-5. Friday, May 4, will be supper from 4:#0-7 p.m., Saturday will be breakfast from 6:30-10 a.m. Both events are at St. John Vianney Church 4097 18th St., Bettendorf. Tickets cost $5 for military, $6 for adult, $3 for child 12 or younger, or $15 for a family. The proceeds from the project will fund Lions scholarships.
Rivermont Collegiate to hold benefit auction May 5
Rivermont Collegiate will host its annual gala and auction at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 5 at the University Club Q-C, Moline. Tickets for “Rivermont in Bloom” are $100 or $750 for a table of eight. To purchase tickets, contact Lesli or Chae Hee at annualevent@rvmt.org.
The event includes cocktails, dinner and games. The featured auction item is a Paul Reed Smith guitar signed by members of the band Journey from the 2015-2017 Journey World Tour. The guitar package also includes a letter of authenticity, and two tickets and backstage passes to the band's concert Aug. 24 in Chicago.
To bid on items without attending the event, contact annualevent@rvmt.org.
KidSight screening scheduled
A KidSight screening for preschoolers to kindergarten age children will be held at the Bettendorf Library from 9 a.m. to noon, May 12. A vision screening is a requirement for entering kindergarten. Children must be accompanied by a parent. The screening is free, a service of Lions and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
For Sale By Owner event set for May
Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation will present a For Sale By Owner event 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, May 19, and noon until 5 p.m. Sunday, May 20, at Faye’s Field, 2850 18th Street, Bettendorf.
This is an opportunity for owners of motorized vehicles such as cars, trucks, vans, motorcycles, boats, and motor homes (including fifth wheels and other pull-behind campers) to sell their vehicles at one community-wide sale. Vehicles will be displayed in the parking lot. All transactions are private transactions between the buyer and the seller.
For more information contact the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department at 563-344-4464.
The event is a fundraiser for the Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation. Proceeds will be used for educational and recreation programs and special projects sponsored by the Foundation.
Golf cart tour helps park foundation
The Friends of the Bettendorf Park Foundation golf cart tour of Bettendorf’s recreation trails will be Monday, May 21.
The event will consist of a tour of Bettendorf’s Duck Creek Recreation Trail from Palmer Hills Golf Course to Duck Creek Park and back. Transportation on the trail will be by golf carts provided by Palmer Hills Golf Course.
Carts may be operated by participants or operators will be provided. Stops will be made at several sites along the way.
Tours will be about two hours round trip and will depart at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Parking will be at Palmer Hills Golf Course, 2999 Middle Road. Rain date is Tuesday, May 22. Online registrations, phone registrations, and walk-in registrations begin May 2. To register online, visit www.bettendorf.org/register . Deadline for registration is 4 p.m. Friday, May 18, or when all spots are full.
For more information, call Bettendorf Parks & Recreation at 563-344-4113.
LeClaire Chamber of Commerce events
May 4: Ribbon Cutting at Pat Haffarnan Agency, American Family Insurance, 322 N. Cody Road, LeClaire, 4 p.m.
May 4: First Friday in LeClaire
May 5: Blue Iguana’s Cinco de Mayo Celebration
May 5: KenTaco Derby Party, Mississippi River Distilling Company.
May 13: Mother’s Day Brunch at Steventons. For reservations, call 563-289-3600
May 18: Steventon’s Sunset Concert Series begins. Live music every Friday from 6-9 p.m. on the deck.
May 19: LIVEFIT with Lupus race and festival, Black Watch Room on Pebble Creek Golf Course, LeClaire. To register, livefitwithlupus.org.
May 25-28: Riverboat Twilight Cruises, more information available at riverboattwilight.com.
Black Hawk Hiking Club events
For more information and complete driving directions, visit Facebook (Black Hawk Hiking Club of the QC) or blackhawkhikingclub.org.
April 28: 2:30 p.m., Geneseo Prairie Park - Located north of Geneseo on the east side of IL-82 N. The trail will pass the William W. Cole Memorial Cabin, the prairie, and a woodland bluff overlooking the Hennepin Canal.
May 5: 2:30 p.m., Mississippi Palisades State Park, Savannah, Illinois. The park's high bluffs offer breathtaking views of the Mississippi River.
May 12: 1:30 p.m., Geller Preserve Walk, Snaggy Ridge Road and 265th Street, north of Rochester, Iowa. This walk is only available two days a year and is a guided tour only event.
May 19: 2:30 p.m., Loud Thunder Forest Preserve. The hike will begin at the Deer Haven Shelter.
