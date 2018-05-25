Bettendorf businesses hold open house event
Bettendorf downtown businesses located on State and Grant streets will open their doors from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 2, for a collaborative open house. Participants can celebrate downtown businesses with music, art, food and fun. There will be a grand prize basket valued at over $500 with swag from each participating business given away. Guests can enter the drawing at the participating businesses with the more businesses visited, the more entries earned. Swag includes a $200 gift card to Frymoyer Stone, a Bluetooth shower head from Concept Bath, a cooler full of wine and cheese from Ascentra and more.
Activities will include food and drink samples, displays of different types of art including sculptures, face painting, music and more. Bridges Lofts also will offer hard-hat tours of the apartments under construction and bands will perform all day on an outdoor stage located at The River's Edge, 1805 State St. Bands include Q-C Rock Academy, Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls, Crazy Bad and Lynn Allen.
Free bus rides will be available at City Hall, Leach Park, State Street Interiors, Purgatory’s Pub and K&K Hardware.
Bettendorf Park Band concerts scheduled
The Bettendorf Park Band will present a series of free concerts, which include an ice cream social, at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and on July 4, at the Bill Bowe Bandshell, Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf.
In case of inclement weather, performances will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St., Bettendorf.
- Friday, June 1: Bettendorf Park Band
- Friday, June 8: Quad-City Wind Ensemble
- Friday, June 15: Bettendorf Park Band
- Friday, June 22: The D-Camp Family Band
- Friday, June 29: Maple City Band
- Wednesday, July 4: Bettendorf Park Band
- Friday, July 6: Big River Brass Band
- Friday, July 13: Bettendorf Park Band
- Friday, July 20: CASI
- Friday, July 27: Bettendorf Park Bank
Buffalo Museum holds picnic, introduces new addition
The Buffalo Bill Museum will hold a picnic on the levee noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 10, at the LeClaire Pavilion on the south end of the levee near the museum.
Participants can learn about the newest museum addition that will house a replica interior of a 1920s one-room schoolhouse. Bob Schiffke, museum director, also will give a presentation about the project at 1 p.m. and there will be live music and a silent auction to benefit the project.
No food will be sold but guests can bring a picnic. Admission to the museum will be free that afternoon to showcase the addition. For more information, call Bob Schiffke, 563-505-8028.
Day camp to focus on materials science and engineering
The ASM Quad-Cities Chapter will host the annual ASM Materials Day Camp for high school students June 5-7 at Blackhawk College.
The camp couples hands-on laboratory activities with observational learning about materials science principles. It includes tours of Arconic and John Deere Harvester with a focus on materials engineering functions.
Registration forms are due June 1. For more information, contact Cynthia Krist at 563-459-2516.