Online registration open for Bettendorf-PV youth baseball
Online registration remains open for all ages and divisions for spring and summer play in the Bettendorf-Pleasant Valley Youth Baseball Association.
Walk-up sign-ups will be 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, March 22, at Bettendorf Public Library in the Bettendorf room. A volunteer rally and information session will be 8-8:30 p.m..
Last-chance walk-up sign-ups will be offered before tryouts/evaluations on Saturday, March 24 at Crow Creek Park. Rain date is Sunday, March 25.
First-time registrants should bring a copy of participants’ birth certificates. While credit card payments are offered online, only checks or cash are accepted at the walk-up sign-ups. Registration fee is $100.
For more information, visit eteamz.com/BPV.
Grand Marshal sought for July 4th parade
The City of Bettendorf seeks nominations for the 2018 Fourth of July Parade grand marshal.
Nominees must have made significant contributions to the quality of life in Bettendorf in the areas of civic or social services, humanitarianism or through personal achievements such as athletics or the arts. Nominees must be current or long-time past residents or have brought some distinction to Bettendorf.
Nominees must be willing and available to serve as grand marshal on Wednesday, July 4. People previously nominated but not selected may be nominated again.
The name, contact information, and a short biography of the nominee should be sent to Lauran Haldeman, Bettendorf City Hall, 1609 State St., Bettendorf, IA 52722 by Friday, March 23.
For more information, call 563-344-4033.
Bettendorf High School holds dance marathon
Bettendorf High School will host its annual dance marathon 7-11 p.m. Friday, March 23. Participants will raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network that will be added to the total from the St. Ambrose University dance marathon.
Admission is $10 per person or $20 per family at the school commons entrance. Family hours are 7-9 p.m. and students-only hours are 9-11 p.m.
Activities include a face-paint station, Sumo suit challenges and a tie-dye station (bring your own shirt). The goal is to raise $4,000 for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Family Museum spring break lineup continues
The Family Museum has spring break programming for families. Events and performances, which are included with admission or membership, are sponsored by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.
- Friday, March 23: Build and Drop with the U.S. Army Picatinny STEM Team, 1-2 p.m.
- Saturday, March 24: Family luau with Aloha Chicago, 11 a.m.
LeClaire Youth Baseball and Softball to hold bingo fundraiser
LeClaire Youth Baseball and Softball will hold a Rock and Roll Bingo Fundraiser to benefit the league on April 14 at LeClaire Fire Station.
For more information, visit www.leclaireyouthball.com or contact Sara Gravert at 563-210-8382.
Bettendorf High School planetarium releases show schedule
Bettendorf High School will host public shows in the Donald A. Schaefer Planetarium. Seating is limited. To reserve seats, call the BHS Activities Office at 563-332-4516.
The planetarium will present the following show at 7 p.m.:
May 1
- From Earth to Universe, all-ages: The newest breakthroughs in astronomy and cosmology taking viewers to the edges of the known universe.
- The Works of Walt Whitman, all-ages: A showcase of the works of the transcendental poet Walt Whitman.
The planetarium’s new Spitz digital full-dome projection system can project immersive 360-degree images and video using two projectors designed for the planetarium dome.
Family Resources' Opening Doors Gala is set for April 6
The annual Opening Doors Gala, Family Resources’ largest fundraiser of the year, will be Friday, April 6 at the Waterfront Convention Center, Bettendorf.
Nearly 400 guests will attend with money raised going to support services provided by the agency including emergency housing, group care, counseling and education.
Featured entertainment includes strolling magic by local magicians David Casas and Michael Sampson, and a performance of Sinatra Live by Clinton native, Travis Hosette.
The event also features a cocktail hour with hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, dinner, and live and silent auctions. Dress is cocktail attire with black tie optional.
Reservations individual seats or tables may be made at famres.org. To view auction items, visit Family Resources on Facebook or Instagram.
Family Resources is a nonprofit founded in 1849 to strengthen children, families, and individuals by providing quality services that engage community resources to create effective solutions. Family Resources offers services in Cedar, Clinton, Des Moines, Dubuque, Henry, Jackson, Lee, Louisa, Muscatine and Scott counties in Iowa, and Rock Island County in Illinois.
Rivermont Collegiate Technology Fair set for April 7
Rivermont Collegiate will host its Technology Fair Saturday, April 7 at the school’s Becherer Hall, 1821 Sunset Drive, Bettendorf. The competition is open to all area students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Deadline to register is March 22. Entry fee is $10 per student project and $20 per group project with a maximum of three students per group. Registration is first come, first served.
The fair includes student technology projects and a technology career fair that will feature area businesses. Projects are judged using the Iowa Technology and Education Connection technology fair categories and rubrics.
For more information and to register, visit rivermontcollegiate.org. For questions, email techfair@rvmt.org.
Bettendorf Parks and Rec seeks volunteer park ambassadors
The Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department seeks volunteers to serve as park ambassadors during the 2018 season that begins May 25. Park ambassadors will patrol city parks and offer assistance to park visitors by giving directions, providing information on park activities, watching for vandalism, encouraging users to follow park rules, and serving as an extra set of eyes and ears for the Bettendorf Police Department. They also act as goodwill ambassadors for the city.
The 2018 season will run Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day. Orientation meetings will be Wednesday, May 23 at the Bettendorf Community Center, 2204 Grant Street. New ambassadors will attend from 6-8 p.m. and returning ambassadors will attend from 7-8 p.m.
Park ambassadors do not need to be Bettendorf residents, but must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license, submit to a background check and be in good health.
The application deadline is May 1. To apply, visit Bettendorf City Hall, 1609 State Street; Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant Street; or the Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road.
For more information, contact Isaac Jacobs at 563-344-7170.
LeClaire Chamber of Commerce events
March 31: LeClaire Easter Egg hunt, 11 a.m., Hollyhock Park, 201 N. 6th St. The event also will feature free food, pictures with the Easter Bunny and bounce house.
April 7: Second annual LeClaire Firefighters Association spaghetti dinner, 4-8 p.m., LeClaire Fire Rescue Department, 201 N. 15th St. Goodwill donations accepted at the door.
April 14: LeClaire Civic Club annual Swiss steak dinner, 4-6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, $6 for children 10 and under. Dinner includes baked potato, vegetable, dessert and drink. For tickets, call Ron at 563-289-5259 or contact any club member.
May 19: LIVEFIT with Lupus Race and Festival, Black Watch Room, Pebble Creek Golf Course. Includes half-marathon, 10K, 5K, one-mile race. To register, visit livefitwithlupus.org.
May 25-28: Riverboat Twilight Cruises, more information available at riverboattwilight.com.
Black Hawk Hiking Club events
For more information and complete driving directions, visit Facebook (Black Hawk Hiking Club of the QC) or blackhawkhikingclub.org.
March 24: 5 p.m., Annual Banquet, Rock Island - The annual Hiking Club buffet banquet will be in the upstairs banquet room of the Rock Island Hy-Vee Store, 2930 18th Ave. The buffet-style dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $14 per person. Reservations must be paid by March 17. Following dinner, Dave Murcia, a naturalist from the Wapsi Environmental Education Center will speak.
April 7: 2:30 p.m., Mines of Spain, Dubuque, Iowa - Hiking options include four trails that range from a half-mile to 5.6 miles long starting from the first parking lot on the right off of Mines of Spain Road. The park is accessible by taking US-52 S from US-61 N to Olde Massey Road. Mines of Spain Road is on the left. Hikers may also visit the E.B. Lyons interpretive center, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road, where restrooms are available.
April 14: 2:30 p.m., Eden Valley, 1415 50th Ave., Baldwin, Iowa - Scenic hike featuring high bluffs, forests, wildflowers and a swinging bridge over Bear Creek. Hikers may also climb the lookout tower.
April 21: 2:30 p.m., Lake MacBride State Park, 3525 Highway 382 NE, Solon, Iowa - Miles-long trails in this Iowa State Park wind around the lake. Hikers may see shorebirds, waterfowl and osprey that frequent the area. Restrooms are available.
April 28: 2:30 p.m., Geneseo Prairie Park - Located north of Geneseo on the east side of IL-82 N. The trail will pass the William W. Cole Memorial Cabin, the prairie, and a woodland bluff overlooking the Hennepin Canal.